Lamborghini Urus Shows Off Desert Spec With Widebody Kit and Black Wheels

The Lamborghini Urus continues to be a popular canvas for influences and artists looking to stand out. This one comes close to looking like the famous M1 Abrams tank through a combination of sandy paint and aggressive widebody elements.
The Urus is a rolling contradiction, both a supercar and a family SUV. While the technology doesn't seem that different from every German $150,000 power-SUV, Lamborghini has definitely breathed some magic into the powertrain.
Los Angeles customizing shop RDB fully embraced the contradiction behind the Urus by making it even more rugged and racecar-like at the same time. The color itself should make SUV fans think of the G63. That's because Desert Sand has been picked by owners from all over the world to make their boxy 4x4 look like military surplus.
The Urus' only connection to army life is the LM002, which was designed to serve but never got drafted. Regardless of this, we often forget just how similar Lamborghini cars look to modern stealth aircraft, ranging from fighter jets to helicopters and even tanks.
The carbon fiber widebody kit made by 1016 industries is arguably the best one currently in production. It's nowhere near as wild as we'd like it to be, but the quality is excellent and the design matches Lambo's crazy angles.
Those thick fender panels widen the Urus by 3.9 inches out back and 3.4 inches at the front. Yet it's so classy that some Lamborghini dealerships sell it. With a base price of around $45,000, it's not cheap, but neither is the Urus.
"The philosophy behind our parts is ‘OEM,'” says Peter Northrop, CEO of 1016 Industries. “Our products are of the quality and detail to replace or add to existing parts as an OEM piece would be designed originally on the vehicle.”
The cherry on top of this cake are the massive 24-inch wheels making full use of the bigger fenders and huge suspension drop. Obviously, it's not for everybody, but we find it hard to hate the army-spec super-SUV.
