Vintage Surfing Builds Are Now Getting Dwarfed by Lifted Ford Bronco Siblings

Just in case the 2022 SEMA Show slipped by without a visit, one could give the rundown quite easily. It was all the usual aftermarket panache and custom glamour. Plus, a sizeable dose of Ford Bronco overload.
Never mind that Ford itself brought some 40 concepts of various models along with its partners. It seems that everyone else also had a 2021 Ford Bronco (or perhaps a vintage one) on display. Or more than one, including an example of the reinvented sixth-generation SUV, made to appear as old as the Pacific Ocean itself.
Or at least fill in with the part when California surfers enjoy the waves. Anyway, this was all the work of Oceanside, California-based Air Design USA, an aftermarket shop preoccupied with “automotive design and aerodynamics solutions” since way back in 1991. Nowadays, it seems they only have eyes for the 2021 Bronco and look ready to cater to all sorts of desires.
So, the light blue 4-Door Bronco is definitely a surfer’s dream. As per Forgiato, it’s also an imaginative custom build. And one that easily dwarfs even well-known fitness model Diana Sparks. Yeah, the Forgiatos are white, and so are the fenders, grille, as well as that problematic MIC hardtop. We know everyone likes black... especially when Diana wears it.
Now, the interesting thing is that if one feels Sparks looks “puny” next to the hulking Bronco... then it’s just the appetizer for lifted Fords. The other two – a second 4-Door and a 2-Door – look even mightier. Unfortunately, there aren’t too many details about them either. Although we can easily see with our own eyes these are no beach cruisers. Which are getting increasingly common after SEMA – cue The Bronco Nation’s own example embedded below.
Instead, they seem to have even higher degrees of adventure preparedness. And they look as if nothing could stand in their way. If it did, they would simply maneuver around it, or use the winch to get it out of the way... Now, if only someone would give us the fact sheet to ogle at it freely!
