Lil Baby’s Lamborghini Urus Gets Forgiato Wheels, They're as Expressive as His SUV

Lil Baby’s white Lamborghini Urus has received a new rims treatment, and they are just as expressive as his SUV. He also posed with a stack of cash on his shoulder, to make a point.
Rapper Lil Baby’s luxurious SUV has new wheels. The rapper has worked with Forgiato for the project. The custom wheel manufacturer fitted its Twisted Maglia set on the rapper's Lamborghini Urus. The new wheels match the color palette of the SUV, which is a combination of white, black, and red. The same color combo can be seen inside as well.
Lamborghini Urus seems to fit the rapper’s status just right, because it's one of the fastest SUVs out there. Under the hood, you will find a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine, and, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque at 2,250-4,500 rpm. When it comes to performance, the super-SUV surely delivers. The Italian brand claims the Urus can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, before maxing out at 190 mph (306 kph).
This isn’t the first time Lil Baby collaborated with Forgiato. He also asked for the wheels experts' help for his Mercedes-Benz AMG “G-Squared” aka the G550 4×4². For that one, the rapper opted for a set of 24” Forgiato Gambe rims in a black-and-blue theme to fit the overall aesthetic of the off-roader (you can check it out in the gallery), wrapped in 37-inch tires.
With a net worth of $4 million as of 2021, the rapper is on his way to acquiring quite a collection. Among the other cars you can find in Lil Baby’s garage, are a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a Rolls Royce Cullinan, which he has flaunted several times on his social media. In August 2021, he also lined up a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a McLaren 765 LT, and a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, as you can see below.
