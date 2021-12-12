What If Lambo's Urus Was Two Decades Old and BMW's OG 8 Series Was Revived Now?

Unlike other virtual artists, Marouane Bembli, the pixel master behind the thesketchmonkey account on social media, usually takes us behind the scenes to see the process of transforming cars. Though, not always.
Some automotive CGI experts focus solely on certain parts of the social media world. For example, Facebook and Instagram are probably quicker, but also static. On the other hand, a few also dabble in the controversial waters of presenting the BTS process of morphing real-world cars into virtual projects. As such, they need to play inside the wondrous YouTube world.
Oddly enough, Marouane Bembli (aka thesketchmonkey) has dipped his CGI brush into both social media realms. And he usually keeps his major transformations solely for the various vlogs he runs on YT. On the other hand, he’s also offering exclusive content on Instagram in the form of a “what if” series. Unlike other fellow digital content creators, this one is a very quick and feisty affair where old (and iconic) models become thoroughly modern... or vice versa.
Seriously, here’s a couple of the most recent examples. So, the first post embedded below is about the original 1990-1999 E31 BMW 8 Series two-door grand tourer coupe that was powered by feisty V8 or V12 engines. His virtual assumption has to do with a traditional modernization to cope with 2022’s formal dress code.
But the second feature we have below is even more appealing for a remarkably simple reason. This time around, the pixel master takes a contemporary subject and makes it look... oldish. The focus is on the four-year-old Lamborghini Urus, which then becomes almost two decades old as if the Italian automaker decided to create it back in 2002.
So, let’s vote on which of the two is more appealing. The BMW 8 Series that jumped forward in time or the Lambo Urus that decided to revisit the past as it was 2002 all over again?
