Winter Is Here, “Snow Wide” Fox Body Mustang Rides Low for Seven CGI Dwarfs

While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Ford’s third-generation Fox Body Mustang certainly has its fans. And why not since the platform seems incredibly prone to crazy adventurous exploits?
Just take a look at the incredible dragstrip-worthy builds created on the unassuming basics of the iteration produced between 1978 and 1993. It’s not even uncommon for such “derelict” ‘Stangs to beat supercars. Hey, even Ken Block’s daughter (rather unwillingly) learned how to drift using one.
So, it’s also no wonder that virtual artists sometimes have a crush on this particular iteration of the iconic pony car series. We are fine with that, considering that we are dealing with Emmanuel Brito (aka personalizatuauto). He is a pixel master well known both across the real and virtual realms for his propensity to deliver lots of digital creations that one day come to life, mostly in (extreme) custom form.
On the other hand, not all of his projects end up in the real world. And although we are almost sorry it’s just wishful thinking, this Fox Body Mustang is probably one of them. But at least the CGI expert did have fun creating it. Though we don’t agree with likening the rather unsightly Fox Body design to Disney’s cute little Snow White. Even if this is a proper restomod, it’s still not on par with the animated character’s ingenuity. So, we turned it into “Snow Wide.” There, much more appropriate.
Alas, he was probably joking when employing the legendary nickname for an ice-white (almost silver) third-generation Mustang. As per his description, we did notice he has been “really into Mustangs lately,” but we also need to remind ourselves this is not the first time he’s been going through such a focused Blue Oval phase.
Case in point, the details are the ones giving him away. Take a look at the front and rear LED treatment or do notice the bulging hood. Not to mention the slammed looks. Though, earnestly, the widebody laid-out style can be attributed to around 99% of the automotive world’s virtual artists when modifying such well-known icons. Anyway, it does serve as a good appetizer for this snowy winter season, doesn’t it?
So, it’s also no wonder that virtual artists sometimes have a crush on this particular iteration of the iconic pony car series. We are fine with that, considering that we are dealing with Emmanuel Brito (aka personalizatuauto). He is a pixel master well known both across the real and virtual realms for his propensity to deliver lots of digital creations that one day come to life, mostly in (extreme) custom form.
On the other hand, not all of his projects end up in the real world. And although we are almost sorry it’s just wishful thinking, this Fox Body Mustang is probably one of them. But at least the CGI expert did have fun creating it. Though we don’t agree with likening the rather unsightly Fox Body design to Disney’s cute little Snow White. Even if this is a proper restomod, it’s still not on par with the animated character’s ingenuity. So, we turned it into “Snow Wide.” There, much more appropriate.
Alas, he was probably joking when employing the legendary nickname for an ice-white (almost silver) third-generation Mustang. As per his description, we did notice he has been “really into Mustangs lately,” but we also need to remind ourselves this is not the first time he’s been going through such a focused Blue Oval phase.
Case in point, the details are the ones giving him away. Take a look at the front and rear LED treatment or do notice the bulging hood. Not to mention the slammed looks. Though, earnestly, the widebody laid-out style can be attributed to around 99% of the automotive world’s virtual artists when modifying such well-known icons. Anyway, it does serve as a good appetizer for this snowy winter season, doesn’t it?