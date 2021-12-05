700-HP Ford Mustang Fox-Body Is a Naturally Aspirated Hellcat Killer

Introduced in 1978 and built until 1993, Ford's Fox platform is widely regarded as one of the most versatile architectures ever built. Ford used this platform in more than 10 cars, but the third-generation Mustang, also known as the Fox-body Mustang, is obviously the most iconic.
It's been almost 30 years since the third-gen 'Stang was discontinued and enthusiasts are still putting together high-performance projects based on the Fox-body platform. Whether we're talking about dragsters or pro touring builds, they're usually insanely fast and crank out more oomph than modern muscle cars.
This teal-painted 1985 Mustang is one of those cool projects that blend the best of both worlds. It looks like a full-blown dragster thanks to its skinny front wheels and meaty rear tires, but it's still a road-legal machine.
And the bulged hood isn't there just for the looks. It hides a small-block 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) V8 that's been enlarged to 440 cubic inches (7.2 liters) and a host of upgrades that make it crank out almost 700 horsepower at the rear wheels.
That's enough oomph to give a modern Dodge Challenger Hellcat a run for its money. But unlike the Mopar, this Fox-body is about all-motor power, with no forced induction whatsoever.
And don't let the late Mustang appearance fool you. This is actually a 1985 model with a 1991 Mustang face transplant. The interior was also sourced from a 1991 car for a slightly more modern look.
Yup, it's a full-blown garage build. The kind that hod-rodders used to put together back in the day. And it all started with a used $400 Mustang that the owner described as a "piece of trash."
But the really cool thing about this Mustang is that it's being used as a daily driver. Hit the play button below to check it out and make sure you crank up the volume because you're gonna love the way it sounds.
