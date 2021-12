700-HP Ford Mustang Fox-Body Is a Naturally Aspirated Hellcat Killer

It's been almost 30 years since the third-gen 'Stang was discontinued and enthusiasts are still putting together high-performance projects based on the Fox-body platform. Whether we're talking about dragsters or pro touring builds, they're usually insanely fast and crank out more oomph than modern muscle cars.This teal-painted 1985 Mustang is one of those cool projects that blend the best of both worlds. It looks like a full-blown dragster thanks to its skinny front wheels and meaty rear tires, but it's still a road-legal machine.And the bulged hood isn't there just for the looks. It hides a small-block 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) V8 that's been enlarged to 440 cubic inches (7.2 liters) and a host of upgrades that make it crank out almost 700 horsepower at the rear wheels.That's enough oomph to give a modern Dodge Challenger Hellcat a run for its money. But unlike the Mopar, this Fox-body is about all-motor power, with no forced induction whatsoever.And don't let the late Mustang appearance fool you. This is actually a 1985 model with a 1991 Mustang face transplant. The interior was also sourced from a 1991 car for a slightly more modern look.Yup, it's a full-blown garage build. The kind that hod-rodders used to put together back in the day. And it all started with a used $400 Mustang that the owner described as a "piece of trash."But the really cool thing about this Mustang is that it's being used as a daily driver. Hit the play button below to check it out and make sure you crank up the volume because you're gonna love the way it sounds.