Freshly-Slammed 1967 Chevy C10 Is Not Just Silver Lining, but Full 800+HP Freak

Some classic trucks currently rot away abandoned. Others need slight determination to be saved. But if there’s ever a silver lining to their dire state, then it’s the option to morph them into veritable street monsters.
As far as silver trucks are concerned, this one is alive both figuratively and almost literally. First and foremost, courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist behind personalizatuauto on social media, we can visualize its conceptual form. Then it’s up to New Orleans, Louisiana-based Daryl Duffy (aka pro_touring_life) to make it a reality.
So, let’s check out the real-world Chevy goodies first. Which come with both good and bad news. The positive aspect of the work-in-progress project is the builder recently took delivery of the truck’s custom chassis produced by No Limit Engineering. And it was bespoke arranged to handle 800+ horsepower. Courtesy of an LT4 V8 engine and 8L90 eight-speed automatic transmission setup.
Sadly, there’s still much work to be done before the chassis gets married to the cab, as this Pro Touring transformation apparently started with the 1967 C10 looking like the proverbial rust bucket. No worries, it seems this project builder is also very patient, so there’s probably ample time to sort out all the little details.
In the end, hopefully, the rebuilt and enhanced Pro Touring 1967 Chevy C10 will look exactly as virtually described by Brito’s CGI brush. Complete with a 99% monochromatic silver look. Save for the black lip spoiler and bowtie emblem, red six-piston Wilwood brake calipers, and that stunning wood-lined bed.
By the way, color-matching either the body to fit the wheels or vice versa seems to be the next big thing in terms of custom, slammed classic pickup trucks. At least as far as the virtual realm is concerned, if we are to judge from the equally enticing widebody creation we have seen recently on rostislav_prokop’s account looking as bright orange as... well, a real orange fruit!
