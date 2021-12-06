Iconic Honda S2000 Gets Modern Redesign, That's How Civic DNA Becomes Timeless

4 Stanced Chevy C10 Restomod Hits Downtown Like an American Werewolf in London

While its impact on Honda fans is undeniable, the company’s S2000 record-breaking open-top sports car has been dwelling across car Valhalla for more than a decade. But what if Honda went the Acura Integra way and came up with a revival? 19 photos



Interestingly, unlike other pixel masters who are small on the chatter and sometimes don’t even give a full description of their projects, Marouane Bembli (aka TheSketchMonkey on social media) goes in the opposite direction. Not only does he spill many secrets of the trade while he extensively explains everything, but there’s also a lengthy introduction and presentation.



That’s his way of paying homage to the real-world S2000 lineage, explaining its apparition on the market and decade-long life. Snippets of



Those eager to check out the redesign process can easily skip to the nine-minute mark, which is when all the CGI action kicks in. As always, the digital artist ponders on the current state of the automotive industry’s styling ideas, and in the process, also explains his own design choices for the car at hand. As such, no one should wonder why his reinvented S2000 came out



After all, that’s his second attempt at reworking the icon. Only this time around, he didn’t start everything from scratch and made everything look a bit more credible. No need to take our word for granted, though, as we embedded below his first variant as well.



We know it's a stretch, but surprises could appear out of thin air. After all, it happened with the Acura Integra Prototype . Until then, here's at least one virtual artist taking ideas from its eleventh-generation Honda Civic sibling to make possible the redesign of a sports car icon.