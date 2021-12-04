Stanced Chevy C10 Restomod Hits Downtown Like an American Werewolf in London

Everybody loves a good “fish out of the water” interpretation. But this particular Chevy C10 restomod looks so entirely American and out of place against a London backdrop it instantly reminded me of a classic 1980s flick.
“An American Werewolf in London” was created in 1981 by John Landis as a horror comedy. In case Landis’ name sounds familiar to car aficionados, it’s because he’s also responsible for “The Blues Brothers.” So, it’s a bit fitting that when I saw this C10 looking so Electric Blue with London’s signature double-decker bus coming from behind... I couldn’t help but make the connection.
Besides, I can only imagine the cries of horrific-comedic outrage coming from classy Brits at the sight of such a preposterously American-looking build. Perhaps it’s all for the best that it’s forever destined to remain just wishful thinking. After all, the cool C10 served as the ruse for a shameless Black Friday promotion on the part of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist behind the personalizatuauto account on social media.
But I still love it, even if he was just trying to help promote a company that’s specialized in high-resolution CGI backplates and matched HDRIs for 3D and CGI creations or VR applications. Since it’s so outrageously out of context, let’s focus a bit on the vehicle itself, shall we? One thing is for sure. It’s a traditional C10 restomod through and through.
Complete with a cool Electric Blue (check out the gallery and the posts embedded below for more projects with the same paintjob, they won’t disappoint) shade and all the chrome bits and pieces one would expect. The stance is complete thanks to the slammed/bagged suspension system, while the shiny aftermarket wheels seem to hide red brake calipers for complete stopping power.
Unfortunately, I have no idea what the artist had in store in terms of powertrain prowess. But for our werewolf purposes it should be something loud and obnoxious... perhaps a Blue Oval’s 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 swap to subtly keep up with the theme?!
