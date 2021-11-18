“Subtle” 2022 Subaru WRX Digital Restyling Ends With an STI-Fitting Conclusion

The Fabulous Flamingo RV Is the Love Child of a War Aircraft and a Truck, All American

After a couple of brilliant design studies such as 2013’s WRX Concept and the 2017 Viziv Performance, Subaru managed to disappoint the emotional fan base with the production interpretation of the 2022 WRX. Now it is time to virtually change that. 16 photos



One pixel master has also tried to do right by the official WRX strategy and deliver subtle solutions to address the most glaring failures. Marouane Bembli, the digital automotive content creator behind TheSketchMonkey channel on YouTube had an afterthought and decided to rework the Subie



Sure, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so anyone can always discard his opinion. On the other hand, once he finally decides to “dig deep” (from the 11:07 mark) into the area where most problems have gathered – the rear – we see how a flurry of well-targeted “small changes (ultimately have a) big impact.” And he’s probably ironical about it since in the end we kind of agree with a fan’s comment that asks, “if this is only the WRX, what would your STI look like?”



Currently, that remains an unanswered question since the Japanese company hasn’t presented the new iteration of its



