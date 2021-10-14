Bombshell: 2022 Subaru WRX Sportwagon Confirmed for Australia, No Word on the U.S.

If you can believe it or not, automakers occasionally actually listen to the feedback their customers provide. The confirmation of the 2022 Subaru WRX Sportswagon coming to Australia in the near future is proof in real-time.
The new WRX Sportswagon is the first WRX of its type since the last edition was dropped back in 2015. Now, eight years after the WRX name split from the Imprezza, the wagon is back and ready to give the same thrills its iconic predecessors did.
Even with the classic styling lines of an old school wagon, the new WRX will occupy a fine boundary between a wagon and a hatchback to keep in contention with the menacing new Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI. Under the hood will be the same 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine and flashy all-wheel-drive that’s found in European and U.S.-spec WRX sedans, mated to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Slow sales brought an end to the previous generation of WRX wagons. But with the public outcry over the years since its demise, Subaru is now confident that demand is sufficient enough to see their new performance wagon become a success.
Since the WRX Sportwagon is for the moment an Aussie special. One can only wonder if the body style will end up on the shores of the U.S. Expect the new model to hit Australian dealerships sometime early next year.
As of mid-October 2021, there’s no indication from Subaru that they intend to send some of their WRX stock to American dealerships any time soon. Even so, the 2022 WRX sedan was set to make its debut at the sadly canceled 2021 New York International Auto Show this year.
The possibility exists that Subaru is saving that release for their flagship exhibit next year when hopefully, the event will be open to the public. What a special and memorable unveiling that would turn out to be.
Even with the classic styling lines of an old school wagon, the new WRX will occupy a fine boundary between a wagon and a hatchback to keep in contention with the menacing new Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI. Under the hood will be the same 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine and flashy all-wheel-drive that’s found in European and U.S.-spec WRX sedans, mated to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Slow sales brought an end to the previous generation of WRX wagons. But with the public outcry over the years since its demise, Subaru is now confident that demand is sufficient enough to see their new performance wagon become a success.
Since the WRX Sportwagon is for the moment an Aussie special. One can only wonder if the body style will end up on the shores of the U.S. Expect the new model to hit Australian dealerships sometime early next year.
As of mid-October 2021, there’s no indication from Subaru that they intend to send some of their WRX stock to American dealerships any time soon. Even so, the 2022 WRX sedan was set to make its debut at the sadly canceled 2021 New York International Auto Show this year.
The possibility exists that Subaru is saving that release for their flagship exhibit next year when hopefully, the event will be open to the public. What a special and memorable unveiling that would turn out to be.