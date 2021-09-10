2022 Subaru WRX Unveiled with Familiar Shape and Package, All-New Platform

As rumors previously circulated, the 2022 Subaru WRX received a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine. The unit offers 271 hp and 349 Nm (258 lb.-ft) of torque, with the latter being available between 2,000 and 5,200 rpm. Subaru fans might notice that the torque has gone unchanged from the previous generation, while the new model has gained three horsepower.
Subaru has yet to reveal performance figures of the 2022 WRX, but the company claims that the new model, built on the Subaru Global Platform, will offer improved dynamics over its predecessor. Furthermore, the WRX is claimed to bring reductions in noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), but also increased safety.
The 2022 Subaru WRX can be ordered with a six-speed manual transmission or with a new automatic transmission, called Subaru Performance Transmission. The latter offers a 30 percent increase in upshift speed when compared to its predecessor, as well as a fifty percent increase in downshift speed.
The new automatic transmission also has an adaptive shift control system that can perform rev-matching during downshifts under braking, as well as figuring out when the car is in a corner. In the latter scenario, the transmission will not shift gears while in a corner, so the balance of the vehicle will not be unsettled.
CVT unit, not a dual-clutch or a torque-converter model.
Subaru's SI-Driver Performance Management System has three settings that impact the response of the engine and the automatic gearbox. The driver can also use the paddles on the steering wheel to enter the eight-speed manual mode.
The new platform and chassis bring increased stiffness for the 2022 WRX, along with a lowered height of the model's center of gravity. The overall torsional rigidity was increased by 28 percent, while suspension mounting point rigidity was enhanced by 75 percent. Suspension performance was further increased by installing the rear stabilizer bar directly on the body, instead of the subframe, along with selecting a longer suspension stroke for more grip on uneven surfaces.
On the driving front, Subaru has fitted a dual-pinion electric power steering system for the 2022 WRX, which separates the driver's input shaft from the motor-assist shaft. Subaru claims the system brings a more natural steering feel, along with a quicker response to driver inputs and increased accuracy.
For the first time in a Subaru, the Multimedia Plus and Multimedia Plus with Navigation infotainment units offer a split-screen display, which means that drivers can simultaneously watch navigation and audio screens. Fortunately for those who prefer buttons and knobs, the 2022 Subaru WRX still retains those for key functions such as volume control and temperature control.
Due to the new platform, Subaru has managed to integrate its EyeSight driver assistance technology suite in the 2022 WRX. Those interested in more comfort and technology can opt for the GT trim level, which comes with electronically controlled shock absorbers, exclusive interior and exterior accents, and a drive mode select system.
The drive mode select system on the GT trim level offers a choice between Comfort, Normal, and Sport, along with the possibility of configuring steering feel, SI-Drive settings, shock absorber settings, and more. Subaru claims that there are up to 430 customization options through this system.
