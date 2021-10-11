5 On Sale Subaru BRZ Does a Lousy Job of Hiding the Turbocharged LS6 V8 Under Its Hood

Unmodified 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX Station Wagon Is Absolutely Mint

Produced between 2000 and 2007, the second-generation Impreza is often called Bug Eye for its quirky front-end styling. Subaru offered a station wagon as well, which brings us to chassis JF1GG29682G811137. 28 photos



“I remember begging my parents for one of these for my 16th birthday,” said the one and only Doug DeMuro, the gentleman behind the



Finished in Platinum Silver Metallic over a gray interior with blue surfaces on the cloth seats, the bug-eyed longroof is joined by a history report from Carfax that lists no mileage discrepancies or accidents. Driven exclusively in warm-climate states, the Japanese icon is genuinely spotless underneath.



There are, however, three imperfections that need to be mentioned. In addition to a few rock chips on the front bumper, there’s a scratch on the passenger side of the rear bumper and some ignorable wear on the driver-seat bolsters. In preparation for the sale, the owner had the engine oil and filter changed and many items replaced to guarantee roadworthiness.



Replaced parts include the idler pulleys, timing belt and tensioner, air conditioning system’s compressor, water pump, and the radiator. The Carfax report further shows that a brand-new battery has been fitted three years ago when the odo was indicating 47,881 miles (77,057 kilometers).



Purchased by a dealership from the first owner some 200 miles ago, the Impreza WRX is powered by a 2.0-liter boxer with 227 ponies on tap. A five-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, a viscous-type LSD out back, leather-wrapped MOMO steering wheel, the factory boost gauge, and a six-disc audio system with a cassette player sum up this amazing car.



