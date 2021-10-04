Colin McCrae's Iconic Subaru WRX Sells For Half a Million Dollars, Buyer Pays in BitCoin

In a move sure to help bitcoin cement itself as the future of high-value car auctions, the Subaru WRX rally car driven by the sport’s biggest star, the late, great Colin McRae, just sold at auction with a payment made entirely in the controversial cryptocurrency.
Lloyds Auctions of Australia confirmed the sale. They announced that the 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A World Rally Championship Car driven by former World Rally Champions Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz had a final sale price of $500,000 in Bitcoin.
Auction houses across the globe have warmed up mightily to the idea of cryptocurrency in the last few years. So naturally, the prospects of safe and anonymous transfers of substantial amounts of money between buyers and auctioneers were the biggest attraction for auctioneers.
One of only 63 ever built for the entire planet, this icon of the rally scene transferred between two owners after its time in competitive racing. It sat in a barn in rural Victoria, Australia, for at least a decade.
Until the last moment, its owner never knew that the car sitting in his field, which he believed only to be worth 20 grand at best, was actually a little piece of rally racing royalty.
The car was restored to nearly factory fresh condition before its sale at an auction weekend that also saw Walkinshaw Andretti United’s winning supercar driven by Chaz Mostert. This car sold for $600,000. Along with an ultra-rare Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III that sold for a record-breaking $1.3million.
The sport of rally racing wouldn’t be the same if not for a pioneering driver named Colin McRae. The legendary rally driver may tragically no longer be with us, but just as iconic as the man himself is the car the man drove. At least that’s still around, and you could have used some fancy internet money in order to buy it.