2022 Subaru WRX STI Hatchback Is Nothing More Than a Digitally Shorter Levorg

After acting as the flagship version of the compact Impreza line, Subaru took a different approach with the WRX/STI series beginning with the latter half of the previous decade. For better or for worse, that’s the future.
Shifting away from labeling the WRX and WRX STI as part of the Impreza lineage meant the high-performance models were also using a different body style and ceased being offered as an optional hatchback/station wagon. Some think the sedan approach is more befitting of the all-wheel-drive sport compact car, but others might languish for the availability of other choices.
No worries, because whenever the official duties will not allow for ample choice, there’s always a visual artist waiting just around the corner to imagine the fan-requested possibilities. However, in this particular case, it might have been superfluous even from the aficionado point of view.
The pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media has taken a break from the traditionally controversial virtual projects he or she imagines for everyone’s delight or anger. And, after previously imagining a clean 2022 WRX redesign as the upcoming WRX STI, the CGI expert is back with another Subie.
This time around, the Subaru is just as white, but it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The sedan WRX STI idea was equally restrained, but it also stroked the JDM aficionado chords by way of giving it a tuned, laid-out stance. Now, the 2022 STI hatchback idea doesn’t even mention the recently unveiled WRX because it blatantly snatches the DNA of a different Subaru.
And that didn’t escape the eagle-eyed fans, who were very keen to point out the pixel master didn’t put much thought or effort into this creation. After all, anyone who is knowledgeable about Subaru’s current lineup will immediately notice the resemblance to the second-generation Levorg station wagon – especially the STI Spec. As such, we are basically dealing with a shortened wagon that tries to pose as a hot hatchback.
No worries, because whenever the official duties will not allow for ample choice, there’s always a visual artist waiting just around the corner to imagine the fan-requested possibilities. However, in this particular case, it might have been superfluous even from the aficionado point of view.
The pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media has taken a break from the traditionally controversial virtual projects he or she imagines for everyone’s delight or anger. And, after previously imagining a clean 2022 WRX redesign as the upcoming WRX STI, the CGI expert is back with another Subie.
This time around, the Subaru is just as white, but it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The sedan WRX STI idea was equally restrained, but it also stroked the JDM aficionado chords by way of giving it a tuned, laid-out stance. Now, the 2022 STI hatchback idea doesn’t even mention the recently unveiled WRX because it blatantly snatches the DNA of a different Subaru.
And that didn’t escape the eagle-eyed fans, who were very keen to point out the pixel master didn’t put much thought or effort into this creation. After all, anyone who is knowledgeable about Subaru’s current lineup will immediately notice the resemblance to the second-generation Levorg station wagon – especially the STI Spec. As such, we are basically dealing with a shortened wagon that tries to pose as a hot hatchback.