Subaru Starts Japan Pre-Orders for new Levorg, Arrives Officially on August 22nd

A niche manufacturer with a cult following, Subaru has always kept to himself – a shy automaker among the explosive representatives seeking all-out fame above anything else. As such, it took us a while to unearth the first images and details on the second-generation Levorg wagon because the carmaker has not yet released it officially. Except for the Japanese market, which gets the pre-order right of way two full days ahead of the online reveal event.

16 photos