Subaru Starts Japan Pre-Orders for new Levorg, Arrives Officially on August 22nd

A niche manufacturer with a cult following, Subaru has always kept to himself – a shy automaker among the explosive representatives seeking all-out fame above anything else. As such, it took us a while to unearth the first images and details on the second-generation Levorg wagon because the carmaker has not yet released it officially. Except for the Japanese market, which gets the pre-order right of way two full days ahead of the online reveal event.
Our Japanese (backed by Google, of course) is not entirely reliable, but as far as we can tell from the company’s press release Subaru has started the pre-ordering process at all Japanese venues ahead of an online unveiling event scheduled for August 22nd on the company’s YouTube channel – and as far as we can tell there is still no pricing information available.
On the other hand, the carmaker has already revealed both the exterior and interior design of the second generation Levorg wagon along with a raft of technical details. The “LEgacy, reVOlution, touRinG” model (this is the company’s explanation for the Levorg name) is switching to the Subaru Global Platform+ structure and will be offered with a brand-new 1.8-liter horizontally opposed direct injection turbo engine.
As far as design is concerned the new iteration does look like a mere facelift of the predecessor – but we already knew that after seeing earlier this year the Levorg STI Sport concept. The latter has been derived as a fully-fledged production series model sitting at the top end of the trim range consisting of GT, GT EX, GT-H, GT-H EX, STI Sport, and STI Sport EX grades.
The dimensions have gone up a notch – the new Levorg is 4,755 mm long (187.2 in.) and arrives with a wheelbase of 2,670 mm (105.1 in.), as well as more cargo capacity at 561 liters (19.8 cu. ft.) and has a handsfree-operated tailgate (depending on the grade).
The interior is way more important this time around, as Subaru has revamped it for the second decade of the 21st century with a big high-definition digital instrument cluster (12.3-inch) and a portrait-oriented 11.6-inch dashboard-mounted infotainment system touchscreen. The latter bundles in one place most of the vehicle’s functions, including navigation, various settings, and the air conditioning command center.
Under the hood of the 2021 Levorg resides a newly developed 1.8-liter boxer engine good for 177 ps and 300 Nm (221 lb. ft.) that connects to the proprietary all-wheel drive system through the company’s “Lineartronic” automatic transmission that also includes an eight-speed manual mode.
