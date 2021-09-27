Outrageous Fiat Multipla Revival Makes Use of Nissan Z Car Digital Backbones

Deemed alongside models like the Pontiac Aztek as one of the ugliest cars the world has ever seen, the Fiat Multipla now has a sort of “cult following” for all the wrong reasons. Even virtual ones!
Dubbed Type 186, the Fiat Multipla was a compact MPV produced by the Italian automaker between 1998 and 2010 across a single generation. Although it was a great minivan, people would have easily forgotten about it by now if not for the astonishingly original design. Now, of course, it’s one of the most recognizable cars on the planet.
But very few people might dare own an example to this very day. After all, one can only endure so much mockery after finding out that everyone, from grannies to little children can be “cruel.” Well, at least digital artists can have their fun with the Fiat Multipla without fear of retaliation. After all, they’re allowed to come up with outrageous ideas.
Without giving up his real name (for more than obvious reasons), the virtual artist behind the superrenderscars account on social media is one of those pixel masters that enjoys a good controversy. More often than not, judging by the appetite for outrageous ideas. Interestingly, when you encounter a calm design on his/her page, it’s usually the time to wonder: “what crazy thing comes next?”
For the Nissan Z-cars enthusiasts, unfortunately, it was time for a blatantly ugly transformation of their favorite series into a botched Fiat Multipla impersonator. It’s so bad that it doesn’t even come out half-believable, as it happened to some of this account’s earlier crazy ideas. This could be for the best since there’s a slim chance that someone will enjoy it and start tinkering with a “Nissan Z + Multipla” in the garage.
As for the CGI expert, there were no hints of the physical transformation process. Instead, we did get a snippet of behind-the-scenes footage with a quick take on the amount of work involved with such digital projects. We’d love to say it’s a cool one... but considering the result, we’d like to refrain! At least, the CGI morphing didn’t digitally murder the 2023 Nissan Z and instead went for an older iteration!
