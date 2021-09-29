Unibody Ram “1200” Is CGI-Ready to Fight Maverick and Santa Cruz Bite-Sized Trucks

4 Revived Porsche 928 Comes to Haunt Us With Visions of Flat-Eight Living Legend

Although pickup trucks have never fallen off the radar ever since their inception, it's safe to say that compact models had fallen out of favor just a few years ago. At least as far as North America is concerned, because in other regions bite-sized trucks remained all the rage. Now that consumers are showing their appreciation for those who dared to try and herald a return to form, options such as the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz or 2022 Ford Maverick are turning into scorching hot commodities. And that means rivals need a measurable response. For example, General Motors is not as daring, but they are still getting ready a bite-sized hero for the South American continent in the form of the 2023 Chevrolet (Nova) Montana. And one virtual artist that's connected to the vibes of the American continent is also envisioning a possible competitor from Ram. Kleber Silva, the Brazilian pixel master behind the kdesignag account on social media, is now thinking that Chevy's Montana, the Santa Cruz, and Ford's Maverick need a competitor from Stellantis as well. Cue to one of his latest projects, then, which envisions an upcoming 2024 Ram "1200" unibody that's smaller than a Ford Ranger. We needed to put that into perspective because the design cues taken directly from its larger 1500 sibling might turn out to be misleading as far as the CGI dimensions are concerned. By the way, the idea came from a rumor mill's report that Ram is also preparing the arrival of a bite-sized pickup truck. The new entry would be slotted above the Brazilian-made Fiat Toro, which is also sold across certain Latin American markets as the Ram 1000. Hence the artist's vision about the looks of the new arrival, as well as the possible "1200" moniker. Now, of course, it remains to be seen if this model will also reach U.S. dealerships or not...