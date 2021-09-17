Clean 2022 Subaru WRX STI Redesign Goes for JDM Tuning-Inspired Slammed Looks

For Japanese performance car aficionados, though not only, the month brought an expected surprise: the 2022 Subaru WRX. It came with a lot of goodies and quickly turned into a darling of the virtual artist world.
The fifth generation of the successful Japanese model has been eagerly awaited. Some fans were delighted with the novelties, but others were not so much. Subaru opted for a new engine and new architecture, but the design has remained a bit too classic for some tastes. So, the styling has remained familiar, but the internals are all new.
The 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine churns up to 271 hp and 349 Nm (258 lb.-ft) of twist, while the architecture is the ubiquitous Subaru Global Platform – one that is said to bring improved dynamics, as well as better noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels. And that would be the story so far in a nutshell, as we don’t have the performance figures just yet.
But how about the design? Well, count on the automotive world’s CGI experts to make the changes everyone wished for and then some no one asked them to. So, over the past few days, the 2022 WRX has turned into a hatchback, station, wagon and even a baby (sedan) Lambo Urus...
Surely, the STI treatment should have been the highest on the priority list, right? Well, the classic rally-blue paint with gold wheels look has already been done. So the pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media probably felt an STI redesign needed an additional twist. And, unlike other times, it’s an orderly one.
Although we have grown accustomed to seeing all sorts of abnormalities stemming from the imagination of this virtual artist, the 2022 WRX STI transformation has managed to amaze us with its squeaky-clean persona. At first sight, it’s just a white WRX that quickly morphed into an eagerly expected STI.
But, as always, the devil is in the details. So, the morphing has also brought hints of a JDM-inspired tuning job, which shouldn’t be unexpected once Subaru starts deliveries of the WRX and (later on) of the STI big brother. We like the subtle touches the most: it’s laid out (but not too much), has a black roof for added contrast and it even got rid of some crossover-like touches, such as the black plastic claddings on the fenders.
