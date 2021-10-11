First German-Built Tesla Cars Could Leave Factory Gates Next Month, Musk Says

Tesla Motors is building a factory in Germany, and Elon Musk visited the site this past weekend. The visit caused a stir, as Tesla organized a fair in the area, and Elon Musk made many statements on stage. Before we get to those, Tesla's huge factory still does not have a final permit from authorities.
With the approval of German authorities, Tesla organized an event called "Giga-Fest," which can be described as something in between a county fair and a music festival with Elon Musk as the headliner. While the German state currently limits outdoor events to 5,000 participants, this event managed to get approval to offer 9,000 tickets.
Despite the relatively high number of attendants in the Grünheide event, many could not get in, as they did not have tickets. These tickets were issued to allow limiting the number of attendants to the negotiated limit.
The organizers preferred to let locals get tickets, so they can see what Tesla has built in their region and what that means for them. Tours of the factory were offered, and visitors also got to experience riding in a Tesla on a test track.
However, the main event was Elon Musk's arrival, which resulted in numerous statements regarding the future of the facility. As Bloomberg notes, Tesla and Musk were not happy with the bureaucratic delays faced with the plant.
Fortunately for the company and Elon Musk, Brandenburg's economy minister has estimated that Tesla's factory has a 95-percent chance of getting approval to operate. While the plan was first announced in late 2019, Tesla wants to invest five billion euros ($5.8 billion) in a battery factory in Germany, which will be called Gigafactory.
According to Elon Musk's statements, the facility could have new Tesla cars leave its gates as early as November 2021, but that is not the hardest part. Instead, the American company must find skilled workers and ramp up its production as soon as possible. About 80 percent of employees would come from Germany, while the rest will reportedly be hired from up to 50 countries.
Furthermore, ramping up production at the facility is a lengthy process, but the plant will eventually be able to manufacture between 5,000 and 10,000 vehicles each week, according to Musk's estimates. The Model Y is the first car that Tesla will manufacture in Germany, but others are expected to follow.
Other statements made by Elon Musk during the event revealed that he believes that Tesla's factory will manage to reach its full capacity by the end of 2022 when the battery cell manufacturing department will also be operating at full capacity. If you want to tour the factory without leaving your house, you can do it in PUBG.
