2022 Subaru WRX Looks Sharp in First Accurate Rendering, Will Pack FA24 Turbo

While Subaru fans are waiting to get their hands on the all-new BRZ, there's another sports car of sorts in the pipeline. The 2022 WRX sports sedan should hit the market by the end of the year, packing more power and superior design.
This is quickly turning into an all-out power war to see who gets your four-cylinder turbo money. Even Hyundai and Kia are involved, perhaps joined by Toyota with its GR Corolla. But the WRX's main rivals will continue to be German.
Currently, the WRX could be compared to the Audi S3, though it might fall short in the gearbox department. But Subaru isn't taking any chances and wants its sports sedan to be able to take on Mercedes-AMG as well. A report we featured last September said the WRX S4 (codename for the sedan) will go after the A 35, and everything Best Car Web stated is turning out to be true.
Just a couple of days ago, the first test prototype was seen, and it had exactly the same front-end design as the Levorg, a strange but interesting wagon that's mostly specific to the Japanese market. This is important because it means the WRX could be larger than your typical Impreza.
This pair of renderings from the Russian website Kolesa show the new WRX from the front and back. They're the first to come out after the spyshots, and since they're based on real photos of the Levorg, it's like looking at the real deal. For the record, they already make an "STI Sport EX" with these sporty looks in Japan, though it's basically a body kit.
The front end is interesting, but we wouldn't exactly call this thing "beautiful." The profile is a mess of confusing lines, and the wheels look a little small. But that's nothing a bolt-on wing can't fix.
Perhaps the most important upgrade is under the hood. The sports sedan is guaranteed to receive the FA24 2.4-liter engine. Essentially, it's the turbocharged version of what's in the BRZ, and it should be good for around 280 horsepower.
Currently, the WRX could be compared to the Audi S3, though it might fall short in the gearbox department. But Subaru isn't taking any chances and wants its sports sedan to be able to take on Mercedes-AMG as well. A report we featured last September said the WRX S4 (codename for the sedan) will go after the A 35, and everything Best Car Web stated is turning out to be true.
Just a couple of days ago, the first test prototype was seen, and it had exactly the same front-end design as the Levorg, a strange but interesting wagon that's mostly specific to the Japanese market. This is important because it means the WRX could be larger than your typical Impreza.
This pair of renderings from the Russian website Kolesa show the new WRX from the front and back. They're the first to come out after the spyshots, and since they're based on real photos of the Levorg, it's like looking at the real deal. For the record, they already make an "STI Sport EX" with these sporty looks in Japan, though it's basically a body kit.
The front end is interesting, but we wouldn't exactly call this thing "beautiful." The profile is a mess of confusing lines, and the wheels look a little small. But that's nothing a bolt-on wing can't fix.
Perhaps the most important upgrade is under the hood. The sports sedan is guaranteed to receive the FA24 2.4-liter engine. Essentially, it's the turbocharged version of what's in the BRZ, and it should be good for around 280 horsepower.