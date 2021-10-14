Yamaha’s 2022 Sidewinder GT EPS Snowmobile Seeks to Outride the Rest With Features

What you have before you is known as the Sidewinder L-TX GT EPS, the 2022 model. That EPS, if you’re not sure what it stands for, is Electric Power Steering; it’s one of the main reasons why some Yamaha snowmobiles are so comfortable and easy to ride.
Established in 1955, Yamaha Motor Company is one of those teams that have always been at the front of the pack in terms of offering reliable and affordable products to the common folk. Beyond this, the variety of vehicles they produce include everything from go-karts to scooters, motorcycles, and even electric wheelchairs. I don’t feel there’s a need to say that snowmobiles are also in the mix.
Now, the GT EPS isn’t the most expensive or powerful of what Yamaha may have to offer, but a price tag of $17,500 (€15,060 at current exchange rates) should still be a decent incentive to grab your attention. For this price you will receive what looks to be a loved and capable machine, according to previous riders and owners of the 2021 model.
this vehicle and it really is one of the main aspects that make this trinket all the more fun. Because the smallest amount of rider input will put into motion an array of sensors and motors that do all the work for you, rider fatigue should be something of the past, leading to longer adventures.
Another aspect of the EPS system is that it helps with maneuverability. Since a brushless servomotor will take over, your ability to control the ride should be much more consistent. Adding more control to the ride are a set of Yamaha’s Stryke single keel skis, bringing “enhanced” steering response due to staggered carbides.
Keeping your ride nice and smooth, a set of Fox 1.5 QS3 front shocks bring a piggyback chamber to control response, three levels of compression dampening can be selected on the fly, and ARCS forged alloy spindles brings less chassis roll and “predictable” handling. A Dual Shock SR 137 Q53 rear suspension is also in place that features a “coupled” feature allowing for controlled ski-lift when you hit that throttle.
As for comfort features you can look forward to, things like a heated seat, push button reverse, a digital gauge, and accessory power outlets are just some extras to add to a memorable experience. With a 20-inch (50.8-centimeter) tunnel bag added to the mix, bring along some snacks and drinks to really extend your trips, after all, that’s the whole point isn’t it, to ride further and faster than before.
All in all, it sounds like a very easy machine to ride, and fun too. With that said, all you’ve got to do know if find a place to test ride one of these suckers and once you’ve done that, well, make sure to bring your wallet beforehand. Check out the video below to get an idea of what to expect.
