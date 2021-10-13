2023 Honda Civic Type R Spied Yet Again, We Get First Glimpse of the Interior

Honda's engineering team keeps testing the 2023 Civic Type R, as that is their job, and our spy photographers are doing their job as well, which has led us to have a generous photo gallery of the upcoming Civic Type R. This time, we even got to take a look at the interior, and you will get to see it too, despite the efforts of the driver to protect it from the eyes of the curious.
Before you click through the photos in the gallery, you should know that the Civic Type R will be launched sometime next year as an MY2023 vehicle. For the first time, it will get an electrically operated handbrake, which might be a disappointment to those interested in using the e-brake for sharp turns, but that is not all.
As you can see, the Civic Type R will get a different kind of center console when compared to the regular Civic. The car will also receive the appropriate badges, as well as the specific front seats. The steering wheel is wrapped in what appears to be Alcántara, while the dash is still covered in camouflage.
The gauge cluster is fully digital, but the center console still features buttons for key functions. We must confess, we are fans of buttons and rotary switches in car interiors, so this is good news for us.
Call us old-fashioned here, but there is nothing like spinning the volume knob clockwise when you hear your favorite song. The same goes for the climate adjustment knob when you want to enhance the HVAC's fan speed or change the temperature.
Fortunately, the photo gallery does not focus on the interior of the 2023 Civic Type R alone, but we also have detailed shots of the exterior. You can see how the rear wing is attached to the body, but we also suggest checking out the vents in the hood, the look of the exhaust pipes (all real), the Brembo brakes, and the side skirts.
As we previously mentioned, Honda has retained the manual gearbox for the Civic Type R, complete with the metal knob for the shifter. The latter gets so hot on sunny days that there is a company that makes “socks” for it.
Coming back to the topic at hand, so far, no prototype of this model was spotted with an automatic or automated gearbox. Along with the GR Yaris, this might be one of the last manual-transmission-only hot hatches.
