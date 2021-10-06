2023 Honda Civic Type R Spied Again, Looks Like It Means Business

Honda is testing the upcoming Civic Type R, and the prototype is wearing its red R with pride. Literally wearing it, as the camouflage is composed of the usual vinyl that has countless R letters on it, and all of them are red. But this story is not about camouflage.
Instead, we should focus on what the Civic Type R comes with. It is a compact class hatchback with a sporty look and has the power to match its design. Offering a hot hatch in a range is not the best possible investment for an automaker, so Honda deserves a hat tip for continuing to have such a vehicle in its portfolio.
The next generation of the Civic Type R will be launched in 2022 as an MY2023 vehicle, which means that we are a year away from its first test drives by the media. The first deliveries should happen next summer, so it will be an interesting time in the market.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the Civic Type R still comes with large rims, along with sporty tires with a small sidewall. The red brake calipers are made by Brembo, while the tires are supplied by Michelin.
It is interesting to observe that Honda has kept the three-tailpipe design for the Civic Type R, but with a twist. The central exhaust is significantly larger than its twin siblings, but it is still mounted in the center of the rear bumper.
You can see the diffuser's fins through the camouflage, but the most interesting part of the design is the new rear wing, which is larger than what we have seen on the Civic Type R so far. Or, at least, it appears to be so.
Honda is set to offer the upcoming Civic Type R with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that is expected to provide around 320 horsepower and in excess of 400 Nm (295 lb.-ft), which could be a challenge to manage with just front-wheel drive.
Fans of the manual transmission should be happy, as the Japanese company will still offer it as standard. There is no word on a dual-clutch yet, so the six-speed manual might be the only option.
