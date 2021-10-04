2023 Honda Civic Type R Looks Fast and Furious in Official Teasers, Coming Next Year

2 How Is This for a Next-Gen Honda Civic Type-R?

With the all-new Civic out of the way, Honda can now concentrate on the range-topping member of the family, the 2023 Civic Type R. The hot hatch is about to kick off its Nurburgring testing phase, the automaker has announced, while releasing a few pics of a camouflaged prototype. 6 photos



Overall, the design is more toned down compared to its predecessor, but the Fast and Furious looks are still pretty much part of the revisions, and one thing is certain: you won’t mistake it for anything else.



Honda says the new generation Civic Type R will be introduced in 2022. The first units of the compact hot hatch will probably start arriving at dealers across the United States next summer, which would make it a 2023 model. The car has slightly bigger upper and lower grilles, two air intakes in the bumper hidden by vinyl stickers, chunky side skirts, and reinterpreted back end. The huge wing is still part of the design, as are the three exhaust pipes incorporated in the middle of the four-fin diffuser. It rides on black Y-spoke wheels, shod in Michelin tires, and has Brembo brakes with red calipers.Overall, the design is more toned down compared to its predecessor, but the Fast and Furious looks are still pretty much part of the revisions, and one thing is certain: you won’t mistake it for anything else.On a related note, we will remind you that Honda has already confirmed that the new-gen Civic Type R will retain the front-wheel drive layout and six-speed manual transmission, as well as the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.Still gunning for the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Renault Megane RS, and Hyundai Elantra N, the 2023 Civic Type R is expected with a bit more power over the current one . The output and torque are still unknown, though we’re probably looking at more than 306 bhp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) in the U.S.-spec, which rockets the 2021 model to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 6 seconds.Honda says the new generation Civic Type R will be introduced in 2022. The first units of the compact hot hatch will probably start arriving at dealers across the United States next summer, which would make it a 2023 model.

