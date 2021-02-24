2022 Honda Civic Gets Type R Sedan Makeover, Looks Like Old JDM Tech

Honda hasn't begun rolling out the new Civic yet, but we have a clear idea of what to expect thanks to the pre-production sedan prototype they recently showed. Of course, what people really want to see is the Type R model, based on the hatchback.
While we don't have exactly that right now, this set of renderings should keep you entertained. Renderer Flathat3D is one of the few with a clear money-making approach to his work. Rather than waiting for sponsors, he just makes models for people to buy. Often, they're available just days after a car gets launched, and if you enjoyed a 2022 BRZ with a widebody kit, chances are it was based on his work.
In any case, the new Civic sedan has been mapped out, probably using the official photos. So while there's no knowing if it's 100% accurate, this does look exactly like Honda's product. In his latest social media post, Flathat3D claims that this concept is not the Type R, but a homage to the old generation.
By that, he probably something with import specifications, like a 2007 Civic Type R sedan. The Japanese four-door was known for its excellent cornering and sweet VTEC engine, particularly after it had been modified by Mugen. A white body, fender flares, side skirts, and the gigantic rear wing were its trademark features. As you can probably tell, all of them have been adapted and modernized for this 2022 Civic Type R study.
The subtle widebody has a hint of Spoon in its design. And it's not a Japanese tuning project without Rays wheels, of course, and we've got more exhaust tips than you probably need on a hatchback - four of them. But the Civic Type R has never been about understatements, and the all-new generation was rumored to have as many as 400 ponies thanks to hybrid tech.
In any case, the new Civic sedan has been mapped out, probably using the official photos. So while there's no knowing if it's 100% accurate, this does look exactly like Honda's product. In his latest social media post, Flathat3D claims that this concept is not the Type R, but a homage to the old generation.
By that, he probably something with import specifications, like a 2007 Civic Type R sedan. The Japanese four-door was known for its excellent cornering and sweet VTEC engine, particularly after it had been modified by Mugen. A white body, fender flares, side skirts, and the gigantic rear wing were its trademark features. As you can probably tell, all of them have been adapted and modernized for this 2022 Civic Type R study.
The subtle widebody has a hint of Spoon in its design. And it's not a Japanese tuning project without Rays wheels, of course, and we've got more exhaust tips than you probably need on a hatchback - four of them. But the Civic Type R has never been about understatements, and the all-new generation was rumored to have as many as 400 ponies thanks to hybrid tech.