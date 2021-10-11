5 2018 Honda Civic Si vs. Hyundai Elantra Sport: Which Is the Best Sports Sedan?

Honda Set to Take the 2022 Civic Si to the Race Track

Honda says they plan to bolster the legacy of Civic Si racing by taking the latest model to the track. 9 photos



A team of Honda engineers is engaged in developing a 2022 Civic Si for an on-track competition and that they plan to reveal the 11th-generation 2022 Civic Si soon.The TCA class is designed to offer drivers fierce competition and an exciting platform to develop their race craft. The TCA class cars are based on the road-going Honda Civic Si and the TCA homologated HPD Civic Si serves as an excellent platform for the amateur racer looking to take the next step.The Civic Si is a dynamic and proven racing platform that offers a full complement of race-tested performance parts used in running the car during the past three seasons in the GT World Challenge America. Honda also offers technical support and documentation through its Racing Line program.The Honda Civic Si is offered in both a coupe and sedan and they start around $26,000 for either one. If a driver feels they need more, they could move up around 10K to a Civic Type R , or if that’s still not enough, Honda Performance Development will sell you a ready-to-race Civic Si TCA race car for just over $50,000.As part of their most recent foray onto the track, Team Honda Research West is testing the latest Si at Thunderhill Raceway in preparation for the official Si reveal and in preparation for its first race - the 25 Hours of Thunderhill.The full Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord, and Clarity series passenger cars, the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup, and the Odyssey minivan. Honda’s lineup ofvehicles includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

