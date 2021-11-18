Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Has CGI Widebody Garb, Wears It Like Supercar Kings

Born in 2011, Lamborghini’s Aventador kept with tradition. It was named after a famous Spanish fighting bull, had even better performance, and was prettier than its glorious Murcielago predecessor. So, it’s a darn’ right living legend.
Sure, production is ending after about a decade of spectacular performance. The last of the breed is Aventador’s Ultimae derivation, but we are fairly sure that many will remember the series mostly for the SVJ interpretation. After all, it has become a goosebumps-inducing blank canvas for virtually anything one can imagine.
From leading a princely Reventon-inspired custom life to morphing into one of the most beautiful supercars ever produced by Lamborghini with a little help from a digital content creator, the choices seem limitless. At least across the imagination world, if not in real life, where it seems the mighty supercar must yield its roaring supremacy when fighting the silent but ICE-deadly Tesla Model S Plaid.
According to the virtual artist behind the carmstyledesign1 account on social media, it is not that hard to make the SVJ your own. At least that is valid when you have some drawing talent, something that has always eluded yours truly, for example. Anyway, he/she does not have that issue, which is exactly why the Aventador SVJ widebody restyling looks entirely mesmerizing.
The iconic Lamborghini wedge shape is a natural fit for anything that further enhances its lateral proportions, and the virtual artist subtly integrates the aero additions without making the Aventador seem preposterous. Well, it was already an exaggerated supercar design to begin with, so he just continued to add new elements until he achieved a fresh (yet balanced) look.
Anyway, just in case anyone wants to have the dignity of choice, the pixel master has produced a couple of paint combinations – one for his Instagram and another for a quick CGI video (both embedded below). As for my own two cents, I would choose the yellow version... simply because of the glorious matching-color wheels. How about you?
From leading a princely Reventon-inspired custom life to morphing into one of the most beautiful supercars ever produced by Lamborghini with a little help from a digital content creator, the choices seem limitless. At least across the imagination world, if not in real life, where it seems the mighty supercar must yield its roaring supremacy when fighting the silent but ICE-deadly Tesla Model S Plaid.
According to the virtual artist behind the carmstyledesign1 account on social media, it is not that hard to make the SVJ your own. At least that is valid when you have some drawing talent, something that has always eluded yours truly, for example. Anyway, he/she does not have that issue, which is exactly why the Aventador SVJ widebody restyling looks entirely mesmerizing.
The iconic Lamborghini wedge shape is a natural fit for anything that further enhances its lateral proportions, and the virtual artist subtly integrates the aero additions without making the Aventador seem preposterous. Well, it was already an exaggerated supercar design to begin with, so he just continued to add new elements until he achieved a fresh (yet balanced) look.
Anyway, just in case anyone wants to have the dignity of choice, the pixel master has produced a couple of paint combinations – one for his Instagram and another for a quick CGI video (both embedded below). As for my own two cents, I would choose the yellow version... simply because of the glorious matching-color wheels. How about you?