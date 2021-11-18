2022 A8 Seeks Virtual Flagship Position in Audi Sport Range With Fresh RS 8 Entry

Given the feisty competition between Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, it is only logical to see an incredible cadence of novelties from all three companies. And the latest to play the refresh game is the Ingolstadt-based automaker.
Audi has recently struck “gold” at the very top of the range, introducing the mid-cycle upgrade for the A8/S8 series. That way, it can better compete against the all-new S-Class generation and instill fear through the huge radiator-grille into the heart of BMW’s 7 Series. Well, it may or may not be able to shame its rivals with its freshness, but no one will dare say Audi’s D5 flagship sedan hasn’t tried.
Sure, for some it may not be enough. Even if Audi did expand its single-frame grille to try and catch up with the current Bavarian front-end-design controversy. We are going to venture out on a limb and say they have no chance at all... We have grown too accustomed to the four-ringed brand’s expansive presentation.
So, Audi updated the entire A8 series and has even presented the 2022 Audi A8 L Horch in China to properly rival Mercedes-Maybach's luxury subgenre. But fans of the A8 might still feel something is missing. A proper Audi Sport flagship sedan, for example, according to the CGI expert behind the X-Tomi Design account on social media.
Luckily, there’s a virtual solution for that. A cool, orange-clad widebody RS 8, of course. Unfortunately, just like the pixel master’s 2022 Audi A8 Avant ultimate family hauler, this is also (probably) just wishful thinking. Although, if you ask us, that’s a bad strategy.
Audi Sport already has the right powertrain and roster of siblings for a potential RS 8, after all. The RS 6 Avant, RS 7 series and the RS Q8 super-SUV already make great high-performance use of the company’s 4.0-liter TFSI V8 engine. Of course, to exert proper supremacy, an RS 8 would also have to come with a little more than 591 horsepower if you ask us.
,
Sure, for some it may not be enough. Even if Audi did expand its single-frame grille to try and catch up with the current Bavarian front-end-design controversy. We are going to venture out on a limb and say they have no chance at all... We have grown too accustomed to the four-ringed brand’s expansive presentation.
So, Audi updated the entire A8 series and has even presented the 2022 Audi A8 L Horch in China to properly rival Mercedes-Maybach's luxury subgenre. But fans of the A8 might still feel something is missing. A proper Audi Sport flagship sedan, for example, according to the CGI expert behind the X-Tomi Design account on social media.
Luckily, there’s a virtual solution for that. A cool, orange-clad widebody RS 8, of course. Unfortunately, just like the pixel master’s 2022 Audi A8 Avant ultimate family hauler, this is also (probably) just wishful thinking. Although, if you ask us, that’s a bad strategy.
Audi Sport already has the right powertrain and roster of siblings for a potential RS 8, after all. The RS 6 Avant, RS 7 series and the RS Q8 super-SUV already make great high-performance use of the company’s 4.0-liter TFSI V8 engine. Of course, to exert proper supremacy, an RS 8 would also have to come with a little more than 591 horsepower if you ask us.
,