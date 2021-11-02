Move Over, Everyone, the 2022 Audi A8 Facelift Has Arrived With an Even Bigger Grille

The 2022 Audi A8 is finally here and wants to put its eternal rivals from Mercedes and BMW to shame. Well, in theory at least, because while the S-Class is all-new and the 7 Series is about to be replaced by a new generation, the four-ring brand’s model is a mid-cycle refresh of the D5, which has been around since 2017.
At first glance, it may look just about the same as the pre-facelift, but the 2022 Audi A8 is actually quite different. For one, it has a new grille with an even wider base. The front bumper is new as well, and so are the headlights, which not only sport new graphics, but look different too.
Changes out back are more discreet, as they include the tweaked bumper, new diffuser, and OLED taillights, complementing the Digital Matrix LED clusters up front. The fresh design is completed by the new matte paint colors, named the Florette Silver, Daytona Grey, Terra Grey, District Green, and Glacier White. Moreover, the updated A8 will be available with the new S line and Chrome exterior packages.
Inside, the Ingolstadt company’s flagship sedan still features high quality materials, the MMI system that powers two displays, 10.1 and 8.6 inches in diagonal, and the usual comfort amenities. However, on top of these, Audi has attached two 10.1-inch screens to the backs of the front seats, which are controlled by a remote mounted in the center armrest.
Still offered in the normal and long wheelbase configurations, with the S8 topping the lineup, the 2022 Audi A8 is available with four engine options in Europe. The family comprises the 3.0-liter V6 diesel and gasoline, 3.0-liter TFSI plug-in hybrid, and 4.0-liter V8 in the S8.
The oil burner is rated at 286 ps (282 hp / 210 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, and the 3.0-liter gasoline mill produces 340 ps (335 hp / 250 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). The electrified assembly brings a total system output of 462 ps (455 hp / 340 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). Finally, the S8, with its 571 ps (563 hp / 420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), does the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 3.8 seconds. All versions of the car have the standard quattro all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed tiptronic transmission.
UK pricing will start at £73,375 ($100,295), £77,375 ($105,760) for the LWB, and £99,650 ($136,210) for the S8. Order books will open on December 2, and customer deliveries will kick off in the second quarter of 2022.
