Modernized 1995 Ford Bronco Thinks It's a Super Duty, do F-250 Fans Virtually Agree?

Sometimes, it’s not pixel masters giving inspiration for real-world custom projects. Instead, at times it’s exactly the other way around. After all, there’s so much proof that so often life beats fiction.
Whenever talking about eccentric personalities, automotive digital content creators usually fit the bill with their encompassing imagination. This time around, though, it’s a vehicle that comes with these very human traits.
It’s a white 1978 Ford Bronco that looks like it hitched a ride inside a broken time travel displacement device. Then, it somehow ended up combining with the body and soul of a modern-day Ford F-250 Super Duty at its destination. Well, say what you will about the looks, but the custom project (second post embedded below) is historically accurate.
After all, unlike the original’s model-specific chassis, its second-generation successor tried to better fight Chevy’s K5 Blazer, the Dodge Ramcharger, and Jeep Cherokee rivals by adopting a full-size truck architecture. Thus, it was adapted directly from the F-Series, essentially becoming the shortened wheelbase SUV version of the all-wheel-drive F-100.
So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that after seeing the quirky 1978 Bronco Super Duty, Kleber Silva, the Brazilian virtual artist better known as kdesignag on social media also took a swing at the idea. He did come closer to modern times, though, choosing a fifth-generation 1995 Bronco as the basis of his virtual conversion.
With a little help from his digital brush, as well as a demonstrated ton of talent and experience, the Bronco Super Duty transformation is even better integrated. Or perhaps it’s just the sporty crimson and black attire playing mental tricks on us. Anyway, we can also easily imagine what’s under the hood of this conversion.
Either a 6.2-liter Flex Fuel gasoline V8 or the mighty 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel will probably do the trick. After all, the vintage-modern looks need proper energy as well, no matter if the Bronco F-250 is just Super Duty SUV wishful thinking or not...
