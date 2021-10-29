2022 Audi A8 L Horch Unveiled, Will Rival Mercedes-Maybach in China

Since China has significant taxes on engines bigger than 3.0-liters, Audi has decided to offer the 2022 A8 L Horch with a 340-horsepower unit with a 48-Volt mild-hybrid system.

In terms of styling, the Audi A8 L Horch comes with a set of subtle badges on its body, a set of 20-inch wheels with a polished finish (these remind us of Mercedes-Maybach wheels), along with a modified front grille. In addition, the luxury sedan comes with Matrix LED headlights as standard, which is not a surprise, and the same goes for the company's OLED taillights.