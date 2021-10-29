2022 Audi A8 L Horch Unveiled, Will Rival Mercedes-Maybach in China

Audi has revealed the A8 L Horch, a luxury version based on the extended wheelbase A8. For now, this model will be reserved for China, but it is interesting to see what the Ingolstadt marque has achieved with its Mercedes-Maybach rival.
You already know that the Horch name comes from the man who founded the Horch brand, the Audi brand, and Auto Union. All those companies merged later on to become Audi AG, the company we refer to as Audi today. It was about time that the German marque would honor his legacy, and a special edition of the A8 is the way to go.
Long wheelbase sedans are especially popular in China, so the marque's A8 L, which is 130 millimeters (ca. 5 inches) longer than the A8, is the best proposition for a luxury sedan. The 2022 Audi A8 L has a length of 5.45 meters (ca. 17.88 ft.), and the rear passengers are the ones who get to enjoy the extra space.
The interior of the A8 L Horch comes with dedicated badges, the company's finest leather, wood, and aluminum trim, and that diamond-shaped stitching for part of the seats and the door cards. The result is elegant and understated, something that August Horch would have enjoyed.
On the tech front, Audi's A8 L Horch comes with Bang & Olufsen's 3D stereo sound system. The front seats come with eight massage modes as standard, which is usually an expensive option even for the A8.
Having personally tested a massaged seat in an A8 years ago, I can attest that it is pleasant and that you can't wait to get in the car again and experience it just a bit more.
The public unveiling of the 2022 Audi A8 L Horch is set to take place at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show. Audi's most luxurious sedan was unveiled before November 19, its scheduled public debut date.
Suppose this model ever reaches Europe, the U.S., or any other market outside of China. In that case, it will come with a W12, according to Polish journalists.
Since China has significant taxes on engines bigger than 3.0-liters, Audi has decided to offer the 2022 A8 L Horch with a 340-horsepower unit with a 48-Volt mild-hybrid system.The turbocharged V6 engine offers 500 Nm of torque (ca. 368 lb.-ft). It is sent to its four wheels through the company's quattro all-wheel-drive system eight-speed automatic transmission (made by ZF). Surprisingly, it is not a plug-in hybrid, but it could have been one with ease.
In terms of styling, the Audi A8 L Horch comes with a set of subtle badges on its body, a set of 20-inch wheels with a polished finish (these remind us of Mercedes-Maybach wheels), along with a modified front grille. In addition, the luxury sedan comes with Matrix LED headlights as standard, which is not a surprise, and the same goes for the company's OLED taillights.On top of the unique grille and wheels, Audi has designed a special paint for the A8 L Horch, which is a shade of green. At the same time, all the exterior ornaments (including side mirror caps) are finished in polished silver.
