Contemporary Dodge Daytona SRT Super Stock Looks Way Too Good to Be Real

Both modern iterations of Dodge’s Charger and Challenger series are turning into veritable classics as we speak. After all, the former’s seventh generation appeared in 2011 and the latter’s third one in 2008.
And people have not forgotten they are both starting to grow long in the tooth. For example, Siim Parn – the Estonian pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media – has decided to make the modern Challenger into a virtual contemporary of the legendary 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona.
It’s not a joke or a digital shaming of the Challenger’s age, but rather another case of a timeless “neo-retro” transformation. This CGI expert clearly has a knack for this type of virtual switch, which can easily be likened to a digital “backward restomod.”
Anyway, enough with the philosophy, let’s check out the feisty goodies. After all, the Mopar Aero Warrior was always more about proving its glorious top speed rather than incessantly talking about its performance potential – which we already know never quite materialized in NASCAR.
For now, the virtual artist opted for a single point of view but – as always – promised more is coming soon. Naturally, we are also going to update the story once these renderings make their way online, considering the modernized Daytona is already a remarkable sight even when judged solely based on this singular profile shot.
The premise is simple. A recent model year Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock has been retconned to look as if the 1969 Charger Daytona was born merely a few months ago. The nameplate switch is needed since the Charger is now a sedan instead of a coupe, unlike its Challenger sibling.
With the initial assumption already taken care of, let’s talk numbers. If the Daytona was revived inside the body of the Challenger SRT Super Stock, then Mopar aficionados would get to play with Dodge’s high-performance coupe slotted in between Hellcat Redeyes and Demons. One that would flaunt 807 horsepower, lightweight 18-inch wheels with Demon’s drag radials, and drag-optimized suspension tuning, among others.
