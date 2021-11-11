2022 Audi A8 Avant Imagined as the Ultimate Family Hauler, Renders Crossovers Useless

With Audi lifting the curtain for the 2022 A8 just last week, it was only natural that the four-ring brand’s flagship sedan would fall in the hands of rendering artists.
Thus, if a long-roof variant of such a model is on your bucket list, don’t go storming your local Audi dealer, because this is nothing more than a digital illustration.
Shared by XTomi, it puts the spotlight on a hypothetical version of the facelifted A8, with more space in the trunk. Besides the back end, which has had its pixels rearranged in a way that would position it on top of the A6 Avant, nothing else has changed.
Such a model would probably attract new customers to the brand, but in the end, it would be nothing more than a niche vehicle, and customers want high-riders instead. That’s why Audi has no plans of launching one, and neither do Mercedes-Benz nor BMW for that matter, so you should erase the thought of a big luxury wagon from your mind.
Now, whereas the internet was busy modifying the pixels of the facelifted A8, Audi is getting ready to launch it. So far, they have announced the pricing for the UK market, where it will go on sale on December 2, with customer deliveries set to kick off in the second quarter of next year. The sedan has a recommended retail price of £73,375 (equal to $99,055), and for the long wheelbase and S8, customers are looking at a minimum of £77,375 ($104,455) and £99,650 ($134,525), respectively.
Depending on the market and chosen specification, you can get it with the 282 hp 3.0-liter V6 diesel, 335 hp 3.0-liter V6 gasoline, 455 hp 3.0-liter TFSI plug-in hybrid, and 563 hp 4.0-liter V8 in the S8. The latter is a full-blown performance model that needs only 3.8 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill, despite weighing as much as a small shed.
Shared by XTomi, it puts the spotlight on a hypothetical version of the facelifted A8, with more space in the trunk. Besides the back end, which has had its pixels rearranged in a way that would position it on top of the A6 Avant, nothing else has changed.
Such a model would probably attract new customers to the brand, but in the end, it would be nothing more than a niche vehicle, and customers want high-riders instead. That’s why Audi has no plans of launching one, and neither do Mercedes-Benz nor BMW for that matter, so you should erase the thought of a big luxury wagon from your mind.
Now, whereas the internet was busy modifying the pixels of the facelifted A8, Audi is getting ready to launch it. So far, they have announced the pricing for the UK market, where it will go on sale on December 2, with customer deliveries set to kick off in the second quarter of next year. The sedan has a recommended retail price of £73,375 (equal to $99,055), and for the long wheelbase and S8, customers are looking at a minimum of £77,375 ($104,455) and £99,650 ($134,525), respectively.
Depending on the market and chosen specification, you can get it with the 282 hp 3.0-liter V6 diesel, 335 hp 3.0-liter V6 gasoline, 455 hp 3.0-liter TFSI plug-in hybrid, and 563 hp 4.0-liter V8 in the S8. The latter is a full-blown performance model that needs only 3.8 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill, despite weighing as much as a small shed.