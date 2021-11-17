Toyota GR Supra With See-Through Hood Might Be a Pro Drifter's Next Dream Ride

SLS Moon Rocket, Orion Capsule To Move to Launch Pad Soon, NASA To Make a Spectacle

Although highly anticipated, the fifth-generation resurrection of the fabled Supra nameplate did leave a few diehard fans ready to file complaints against Toyota’s “marriage” with BMW. Slowly, but steadily, all quarrels are being silenced, though. 6 photos



Never mind the official and underground tuning/customization arenas. Let’s talk about quantifiable motorsport results. After all, it’s been mere days since a reworked “A90” (its actual internal code is J29/DB) GR Supra claimed the



Now, if this pixel master has his way, another aftermarket



While not explicitly mentioning his project will soon get turned into a real dream machine, he does explain this extreme GR Supra makeover is specifically intended as a “drift machine” for professional driver Forrest Wang. He currently uses a lavender-dressed Nissan Silvia S15, which at first sight might signal he’s not a fan of Toyotas.



But the truth is his trusty pro drift ride is using a



And we’re not referring to GR Supra’s menacingly extreme widebody aero kit, the huge deep-dish wheels, or even the Hulk/Green Goblin-mesmerizing paintjob. Instead, the highlight of the entire project must be the transparent engine cover, which doesn’t seem exactly practical for actual drift competitions.





