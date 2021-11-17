Ford Sport Trac Digitally Comes Back, Explorer Pickup Looks Ready For ST Play

Today, Blue Oval aficionados have all the pickup truck essentials covered. Starting with the compact unibody 2022 Maverick and going as far as flagship Super Dutys can. But people still think there’s room for more.
Let’s face it, Ford has already delivered a huge blow to passenger car traditionalists. That came when its corner-office head honchos decided the only way forward is to make almost everything in North America a crossover, SUV, or truck affair. And a lonely Mustang coupe.
But some people embraced the change with open arms. And with an emotional eye towards the past. Such is the case with Jim – the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media – as he gladly reminisces long-lost family truck days. The ones that also include his father driving an Explorer Sport Trac pickup, it seems.
Since beauty is always in the eye of the beholder and dear moments always have a massive impact on our lives, it’s only logical that he decided to pay a little digital tribute to the treasured memories.
So, although Ford already has the 2022 Maverick, mid-size Ranger, and the entire full-size F-Series pickups, the CGI expert also decides to cram a modern Explorer Sport Trac into the fold. Although it’s entirely wishful thinking at this point, the reinvented Sport Trac doesn’t look half bad at all.
Proof comes from his followers, who immediately started fantasizing about a potential, alternate performance Blue Oval truck lineup that would include currently unplanned sporty derivatives. Such as the Maverick ST, an Adrenalin Ranger, and this Explorer Sport Trac getting the RWD and 400-horsepower 3.0-liter EcoBoost from the SUV...
Naturally, with the official high-performance truck sector going all-in on the Raptor treatment, we can all imagine that Ford has already chosen a strategy. One that involves long waiting times for the F-150 Raptor R and the all-new 2023 Bronco Raptor. Unfortunately, we are starting to get used to being very patient with them.
