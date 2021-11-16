4 Slammed Chevy Blazer Looks Ready for Anything With Exposed Turbo and Roof Exhaust

1 2023 Ford Escape/Kuga Unofficially Imagined Earlier Than One Needs To Anticipate

Modern Chrysler Aspen Digitally Based on Grand Wagoneer Is No Lame Durango SUV

Some people may never know the 2007-2009 Chrysler Aspen even existed. It had a brief history and designers made some uninspiring styling choices. But it’s also responsible for surpassing an interesting threshold. 7 photos SUV that was first presented to the public in 2005 at NAIAS (North American International Auto Show). It was created based on the second-generation Dodge Durango and its market introduction meant that for the first time ever, all American brands had at least one SUV across their lineups.



But, as we already said, it remained a niche option that lived so little it failed to have a remarkable impact. Some would even call it a lame



Now, it seems that Jim – the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media – has decided to do something about his “meh” opinion of the original Chrysler Aspen. Only this time around, he



As such, the modern reincarnation of the Chrysler Aspen looks just as bulky, only without the “boring” design traits. Some even dared to call out this CGI project as having enough swagger to warrant a second look. But unfortunately, as per tradition, the pixel master is only giving us a



Frankly, although it’s obvious we are dealing with a simple case of wishful thinking, we still hope Stellantis will finally do something about the ailing Chrysler brand. And yes, even a revival of the insipid Aspen would be better than nothing.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8) Not to be confused with the compact Dodge Aspen (which had a near-identical Chrysler twin called Volare), Chrysler’s Aspen was a premiumthat was first presented to the public in 2005 at NAIAS (North American International Auto Show). It was created based on the second-generation Dodge Durango and its market introduction meant that for the first time ever, all American brands had at least one SUV across their lineups.But, as we already said, it remained a niche option that lived so little it failed to have a remarkable impact. Some would even call it a lame interpretation of the Durango, although it seems that may only be true for people who aren’t owners. The latter, on the other hand, are reporting (surprisingly) good reliability and – above all – great performance from the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine.Now, it seems that Jim – the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media – has decided to do something about his “meh” opinion of the original Chrysler Aspen. Only this time around, he dissociated the SUV from its Durango-based predecessor and instead turned to Jeep’s all-new Grand Wagoneer for virtual guidance.As such, the modern reincarnation of the Chrysler Aspen looks just as bulky, only without the “boring” design traits. Some even dared to call out this CGI project as having enough swagger to warrant a second look. But unfortunately, as per tradition, the pixel master is only giving us a single POV of the result, along with either the official starting point or the original model that triggered his imagination.Frankly, although it’s obvious we are dealing with a simple case of wishful thinking, we still hope Stellantis will finally do something about the ailing Chrysler brand. And yes, even a revival of the insipid Aspen would be better than nothing.