5 BMW E30 M3 vs. Audi RS2 Drag Race Is a Very Retro Drag Race

3 Slammed Chevy Blazer Looks Ready for Anything With Exposed Turbo and Roof Exhaust

More on this:

Blistering Quick Audi RS 2 Revamping Is the Feisty Result of Digital Wizardry

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of Audi Sport lineup and RS 2 Avant. Gallery includes official images of Audi Sport lineup and RS 2 Avant.