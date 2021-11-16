Blistering Quick Audi RS 2 Revamping Is the Feisty Result of Digital Wizardry

Like traditional magicians, automotive virtual artists usually don’t show us the behind-the-scenes process of transforming cars. But some do like to go against the current and please the making-of crowd.
It’s a bit controversial for sure, but Marouane Bembli (the pixel master better known as thesketchmonkey on social media) usually entertains us with full YouTube video features for each of his digital projects. That’s his traditional way of doing things.
That way he gets plenty of time to comment on the source material and give us a few pointers towards what he thinks the designers got wrong. Then, he gladly explains what he intends to improve before actually delving into the digital transformation processes. Then, aspiring CGI artists may steal some secrets of the trade.
Meanwhile, the rest of us just watch in awe how the latest and hottest releases become something else entirely or just look improved based on his subjective yet decidedly stylish opinions. Additionally, from time to time, this artist also loves to play with classic icons and give them a modern appearance.
On this occasion, it’s time for the legendary 1990s Audi RS 2 Avant to go through a digital rebirth. Only that unlike with other similar projects, we still don’t have the full YT video embedded below and instead just have to rely on an Instagram teaser. Naturally, we’re going to circle around and update the story if and when the big makeover feature pops up online.
Until the latter gets cooked, we hypothetically get to see what happens if Audi decided to revive the RS 2 for another swing at high-performance Avant glory. After all, that would make it a fine addition to the base area of the Audi Sport lineup alongside the 2022 RS 3 Sedan and Sportback if the latter would lend it their 395-hp 2.5-liter TFSI five-cylinder engine along with the RS Torque Splitter goodies.
