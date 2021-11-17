2022 VW T-Roc Family Debuts With a Nose Job, Retains Diesel Engines

Roughly four years after production commenced, Volkswagen has given the entire T-Roc family a mid-cycle refresh. The updates apply to the normal T-Roc, hot T-Roc R, and quirky T-Roc Cabriolet.
The most obvious changes revolve around the front end, which now gets a light bar stretching between the new headlights. However, to get it, you will have to step up to the optional matrix units, as the base clusters, which also sport the LED tech, have the usual grille.
Stacked fog lamps are also part of the makeover, together with the revised lighting signature of the taillights, which have a darker design. The color palette has been enhanced to include new shades as well, and the wheels measure between 16 and 19 inches in diameter. These changes apply to the entire lineup, and are rather discreet, save for the flashy light bar of course.
Moving on to the cabin, we can see that Volkswagen updated the center console, moving the air vents further down in order to make room for the infotainment system, which brings 6.5- or 8-inch touchscreen displays in the lesser models, and a 9.2-inch unit in the top-of-the-line variant. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be specified to the compact crossover too. Touch-sensitive climate controls are also on deck, together with a new steering wheel.
Despite its tumultuous past, Volkswagen still believes in diesel power, hence the 2.0-liter TDI offered in two outputs, with 150 and 115 ps (148-113 hp / 110-85 kW) respectively. Both are front-wheel drive, but the more agile version can be equipped with the 4Motion all-wheel drive system.
Rated at 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW), the 1.0-liter turbo’d gasoline unit kicks off the engine range, joined by the 1.5-liter TSI with its 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW). The 190 ps (187 hp / 140 kW) 2.0-liter TSI has standard 4Motion. The T-Roc R rounds off the offering, with its ability to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds from a standstill and a 250 kph (155 mph) top speed, aided by the 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) produced by the 2.0-liter four-pot.
