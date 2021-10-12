Widebody “Liquid Metal” Toyota GR Supra Looks CGI Ready for Nissan Z Terminators

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Rio Tjahjono (@musartwork) As far as we are concerned, all bets are off. Even in stock form, it’s clear that Nissan has imagined the seventh-generation sports car as the one to beat Toyota’s GR Supra in the hearts and minds of JDM aficionados. It’s reportedly more affordable than its rival, and officially more powerful than a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six GR Supra.And then it’s anyone’s guess where things might head off as customers reach out into the aftermarket world. Virtual artists have certainly tried their best to produce different visions for both. Musa Rio Tjahjono, aka musartwork on social media, is a pixel master with a cool connection to the American custom scene ( Head Designer at WCC ), as well as a clear personal preference for JDM wonders.There isn’t a model that hasn’t gotten his virtual touch , from the little MX-5 Miata to the iconic Toyota 2000GT. And his latest digital project doesn’t stray from the norm, as we are dealing with a widebody GR Supra. Aside from the outlandish aero bits and pieces, the looks are a major highlight of this one.And we’re not only referring to the cool VIP Modular Wheels but also the insane matte metal look of the virtual paintjob. Frankly, I can only think of a singular analogy: the raw, visceral liquid metal design of the mimetic poly-alloy (nanorobotics)-based T-1000 character from the legendary Terminator franchise.Sure, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so Musa’s widebody GR Supra might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But the slightly wider, a lot more menacing vision presented here might just do the trick for someone looking to prepare for a war with the upcoming aftermarket builds of the 2023 Nissan Z. Of course, with proper upgrades bestowed upon the oily bits, as well, right?