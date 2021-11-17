Mid-Engine 2023 VW Roadster With GTI and Arteon DNA Is Sadly Just a Cool Dream

Trek Releases 2022 Roscoe 9 to Take Over Trail-Ridden Mountains With Ease

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Renders/ Design (@superrenderscars) Sure, one can say that given the latest evolution of the 2022 model year prices and the expected quotation for the Z06 flat-plane crankshaft gem, Chevy is slowly – but steadily – exiting the affordable zone. But come on, an $87k starting price doesn’t sound like that much considering the supercar-toting 670-horsepower level.Anyway, this pixel master didn’t have that kind of power in mind when he/she proposed another potentially affordable entry into the mid-engine sports car segment for 2023. Instead, the virtual artist behind the superrenderscars account on social media probably noticed the tremendous C8 success and decided to have a VW swing at the idea based on a forgotten prototype.Interestingly, this is the second time a CGI expert resurrects the 2009 NAIAS-introduced Volkswagen Concept BlueSport in a matter of weeks. The first time it was used as the base for an unofficial MR2 Spyder return as a mid-engine “GR-S” roadster . On this occasion, though, it keeps the VW badges and comes back to life with modern family DNA.More than a decade has passed since its unveiling, so the unofficial 2023 Volkswagen Blue Sport production version has relied on a couple of contemporary models for a “genetical” upgrade. The front end is clearly inspired by the Golf 8 GTI while the rear takes ample inspiration from the sporty-yet-elegant Arteon liftback.The three-way mashup has also sparked mostly positive reactions from the virtual artist’s loyal fanbase. If our own two cents are also allowed, although this little mid-engine VW looks rad it’s probably forever destined to remain mere wishful thinking . No matter how much we’d like to dream of such a sporty car from the German automaker, the sad reality is they are way too traditional to even consider attempting such an open-top mid-engine excess.