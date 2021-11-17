Mid-Engine 2023 VW Roadster With GTI and Arteon DNA Is Sadly Just a Cool Dream

If not for the well-deserved but still incredible success of the C8 Chevy Corvette, one might easily assume that affordable mid-engine sports cars are a mere chimera. Then again, not everyone has GM’s courage.
Sure, one can say that given the latest evolution of the 2022 model year prices and the expected quotation for the Z06 flat-plane crankshaft gem, Chevy is slowly – but steadily – exiting the affordable zone. But come on, an $87k starting price doesn’t sound like that much considering the supercar-toting 670-horsepower level.
Anyway, this pixel master didn’t have that kind of power in mind when he/she proposed another potentially affordable entry into the mid-engine sports car segment for 2023. Instead, the virtual artist behind the superrenderscars account on social media probably noticed the tremendous C8 success and decided to have a VW swing at the idea based on a forgotten prototype.
Interestingly, this is the second time a CGI expert resurrects the 2009 NAIAS-introduced Volkswagen Concept BlueSport in a matter of weeks. The first time it was used as the base for an unofficial MR2 Spyder return as a mid-engine “GR-S” roadster. On this occasion, though, it keeps the VW badges and comes back to life with modern family DNA.
More than a decade has passed since its unveiling, so the unofficial 2023 Volkswagen Blue Sport production version has relied on a couple of contemporary models for a “genetical” upgrade. The front end is clearly inspired by the Golf 8 GTI while the rear takes ample inspiration from the sporty-yet-elegant Arteon liftback.
The three-way mashup has also sparked mostly positive reactions from the virtual artist’s loyal fanbase. If our own two cents are also allowed, although this little mid-engine VW looks rad it’s probably forever destined to remain mere wishful thinking. No matter how much we’d like to dream of such a sporty car from the German automaker, the sad reality is they are way too traditional to even consider attempting such an open-top mid-engine excess.
