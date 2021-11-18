2021 Cadillac CT5 Luxury Wagon Looks Digitally Stylish in Yellowstone Specification

3 Contemporary Dodge Daytona SRT Super Stock Looks Way Too Good to Be Real

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugarchow (@sugardesign_1) Throughout three generations and spanning almost two decades, its CTS predecessor also dared to give customers some alternatives to the classic four-door format. That’s particularly valid for the second-generation (2007-2014) of the executive car series, which formed a cool triumvirate out of its two-door coupe, four-door sedan, and five-door station wagon body styles.Now, since the arrival of the CT5 successor, Cadillac has veered back to a traditional sedan stance. It’s probably a last-ditch effort in the face of the automotive industry’s love for all things crossover,, and truck-related. Naturally, with such adversity, a station wagon derivative is probably out of the question in real life.Luckily, the virtual realm is a bit more permissive. And Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media nails another cool destination on his “Touring the world!” journey. The station wagon-focused virtual road trip has taken us this time around to America’s best-known and beloved natural landmark: Yellowstone.Well, sort of since the CGI expert hasn’t actually used the natural park as the backdrop for his CT5 Wagon transformation (missed opportunity, right?). Instead, the virtual artist just cooked up a special “Yellowstone” specification for the unofficial CT5 family hauler. It proudly wears a modern rendition of the Yellowstone Green paintjob and looks almost too good to be true.Naturally, it’s just an illusion. One triggered by the pixel master’s love for recreating these CGI vehicles in every detail, thus making them seem almost like the real deal. And while there’s no hint towards the CT5 Wagon’s powertrain, I can only think of another one aside from Blackwing’s V8 – that would be the 335-horsepower version of the twin-turbo V6 mill. For me, an inline-four doesn’t belong here at all.