Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro Seek Fully Virtual Turismo Carretera Bragging Rights

Although it may seem like a virtually endless realm at times, the truth is that many automotive digital artists know each other as if part of a special family. Which luckily doesn’t bring out any dramas, but fruitful collaborations.
Let’s take pixel masters Carlos Pecino and Ash Thorp – perhaps better known via their social media aliases: colorsponge and ashthorp. After life got in the way of joining forces for a while, both CGI experts are back with a bang. And the realization of an older idea (partially based on the Zakspeed Ford Capri Turbo) into “some of our wildest creations.”
These brand-new “concepts and monsters” are also full-blown tributes to a motorsport division that was discovered by Ash Thorp not long ago. ACTC – or more colloquially known as Turismo Carretera – is a highly successful and popular form of stock car racing in Argentina. Some may have never heard of it, as it’s arguably not as famous as WRC or Formula One.
But truth be told, it’s a shame that it doesn’t get all the credit it deserves, since we are allegedly dealing with the oldest automobile racing series in the world that’s still active even today. No worries, though, because I have a feeling that after seeing the “crazy and ridiculous” designs of M.H.C. 015 and 016, people will start paying attention to Argentina’s league where Ford and Chevy are the main protagonists.
Fittingly, “The Lacroy” is a classic Camaro Z/28, while “The Belladonna” is an equally vintage Ford Mustang. Naturally, these two might quickly anger the purists with how little they recall of their former selves. But it’s clear that both pixel masters had a wonderful time playing with motorsport tropes as far as the styling is concerned.
Besides, they are both mere wishful thinking. And as such, no real-world Camaros or Mustangs were hurt in the making of this ensemble project. As for our own two cents, this is precisely how virtual artists express their experience, knowledge, and – above all – talent with the CGI brush.
