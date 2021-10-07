Xenotype Motorbike Concept Is Out of This World, Rocks the Cyberpunk Aesthetic

If you’re a fan of the "Akira" or "Ghost in the Shell" universe, chances are you’ll love how this machine turned out. With a high-tech look that combines sharp lines with geometric elements, the Xenotype seems like it belongs in the "Cyberpunk 2077" fictional world.
The one behind this sick concept is Carlos Pecino, a CGI artist with over 15 years of experience in the digital realm. With countless designs and creations that go from stunning vehicles to architectural pieces under his belt, the artist had to include a motorcycle in his portfolio as well.
The Xenotype is part of the M.H.C. Collection, a project that focuses on the exploration of shape, form, and design. Carlos’ motorcycle is ”an expression of his subconscious in the rawest way possible,” as he puts it.
He wanted his first sketches to reproduce the vibe of a legendary Ford 90. So the artist went with something unconventional, but which had to fit the Ducati 916 chassis. From there, things took off, and the machine received a distinct retrofuturist aesthetic.
With Xenotype, you’re bound to get fascinated by the incredible level of detail that lets you see the reflection of the bike on the ground and even the dust on its wheels. Speaking of its wheels, this thing moves on wide Michelin tires for a better grip and a smooth ride.
Its front sports a slim vertical LED light that adds to the cyberpunk look. There’s also something that catches our attention at the front: a handlebar that seems to be hidden into the bike’s body. Although it adds to the aerodynamic shape of the machine, it doesn’t do much when it comes to its functionality.
To overcome that issue, Carlos says that the bar is meant to extend when the engine is on. It’s a cool idea, but it still would implicate a bunch of problems and uncomfortable posture. And there’s also the seat that should be added to the list of things that would make it a nightmare to ride.
Well, this beast only exists through the renderings created by the designer, so I wouldn’t worry about those details. Still, it would be quite a head-turner if it ever became real.
The Xenotype is part of the M.H.C. Collection, a project that focuses on the exploration of shape, form, and design. Carlos’ motorcycle is ”an expression of his subconscious in the rawest way possible,” as he puts it.
He wanted his first sketches to reproduce the vibe of a legendary Ford 90. So the artist went with something unconventional, but which had to fit the Ducati 916 chassis. From there, things took off, and the machine received a distinct retrofuturist aesthetic.
With Xenotype, you’re bound to get fascinated by the incredible level of detail that lets you see the reflection of the bike on the ground and even the dust on its wheels. Speaking of its wheels, this thing moves on wide Michelin tires for a better grip and a smooth ride.
Its front sports a slim vertical LED light that adds to the cyberpunk look. There’s also something that catches our attention at the front: a handlebar that seems to be hidden into the bike’s body. Although it adds to the aerodynamic shape of the machine, it doesn’t do much when it comes to its functionality.
To overcome that issue, Carlos says that the bar is meant to extend when the engine is on. It’s a cool idea, but it still would implicate a bunch of problems and uncomfortable posture. And there’s also the seat that should be added to the list of things that would make it a nightmare to ride.
Well, this beast only exists through the renderings created by the designer, so I wouldn’t worry about those details. Still, it would be quite a head-turner if it ever became real.