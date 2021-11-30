Sleek Porsche “Zero Two” Concept Might Give Us 'Vette and McLaren Goosebumps

3 Iconic BMW Model From the '60s Gets the Modern CGI Resurrection It Deserves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) Al Yasid, the UK-based pixel master better known as yasiddesign on social media, has envisioned something that may look like a restomod from the 2030s. But it’s already here, at least as far as the digital realm is concerned. Entirely wishful thinking, yet utterly stunning and flawlessly rubbing its virtual cheeks with iconic automotive designs from then and now.Interestingly, although the CGI expert nicknames this vision of a concept Porsche as “Zero Two,” that is not its final designation. Instead, he calls upon the fan base to come up with a fitting moniker. And everyone seems amazed by the smoothly polished styling, including fellow virtual artists. But of course, because nothing is ever perfect, the account’s aficionados can’t help but try and identify the artist’s sources of inspiration.As such, besides coming with names for this Porsche, they also feel compelled to present various hints. Those are quite wide-ranging. From talking about C3 Corvette vibes and blowing everything out of proportions to the point of reaching a Chevy Corvair (also air-cooled) inflection point, up to referencing modern creations such as McLaren’s Speedtail or the unique Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Frankly, with all of these designs being entirely iconic (save for the Corvair, maybe), it wouldn’t be odd to imagine the pixel master did get some level of inspiration from them. But one needs to give points where credit is due, as we are dealing with a unique attempt at instilling a digital Porsche with timeless styling. And whether or not it’s influenced by other cool designs, that’s not for us to judge, but rather to enjoy.I, for myself, consider this project a notable example of what being an automotive digital content creator is all about. Coming up with something unique that’s never been done, even if inspiration came from real-world creations!