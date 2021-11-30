Pontiac Truck Digitally Keeps the Cool Bandit Trans Am Vibes and 454 SS Oomph

4 CGI-Slammed, Widebody Ford Pinto Wants to Be the Little Winged Classic That Could

Over the decades, General Motors hasn't been without high-performance pickup trucks. But those appeared rather intermittently, so there are numerous times when fans did not get a feisty bed carrier. Luckily, virtual artists can easily retcon that into submission.



It was America’s first high-performance pickup truck since the late 1970s and a thorough competitor to Ford’s F-150 SVT Lightning. Naturally, GMC got the chance to shine as well, although it had to settle for a lesser 4.3-liter V6 when its 1991 Syclone came out on the market. That’s a story for another day, but it was more powerful than Chevy’s 454 SS.



Anyway, the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media now thinks there was yet another GM brand that should have gotten a high-performance pickup truck as well. As such, his latest entry on social media depicts a sort of Pontiac Trans Am pickup truck nicknamed “



While it does come with numerous signature design elements from Pontiac, it’s not hard to guess what truck lies hidden underneath. It is Chevrolet’s C1500 454 SS, of course, which is only natural. Do consider that in the past this pixel master was almost obsessed with making a “454 SS all the things.” Even



On the other hand, given the 1970s Bandit connection, this Pontiac pickup truck is also





