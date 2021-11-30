Toyota Aygo X Prologue Drops Crossover Threads, Thinks It's a Modernized 1996 MR2

Back in March, Toyota gave its European city car fans a bold Aygo preview. Nicknamed Aygo X prologue, it was a sleek little crossover. A logical move since everything revolves around high-riding models these days.
Because of the audacious design, we really did not mind the change. Besides, making a city car fit the crossover attire is probably for the better. That way it’s better suited to fight the inherent dangers of today’s urban jungle. Afterward, earlier this month, the Japanese automaker also gave us a fitting production version.
Simply called Toyota Aygo X – with the “X” letter pronounced Cross, as in Yaris/Corolla Cross. And it cleverly follows in the footsteps of the company’s previous iteration by targeting a youthful demographic and easily eschewing the boring-yet-reliable Toyota jokes.
Interestingly, Toyota’s Aygo X prologue wasn’t just a crazy prototype that had nothing to do with the actual production model. Still, some might consider it the better of the two. Perhaps Siim Pärn, the virtual artist behind the spdesignsest account on social media, falls in the latter category. Who knows, though it’s adamantly clear he chose the concept for his latest play upon virtual automotive formats.
Well known among pixel master aficionados for his signature neo-retro style (where he takes modern vehicles and retcons them into modern-yet-vintage former selves), he did come up with a double twist for this new digital installment. So, instead of searching into Aygo’s past for a classic hero, he navigated across segments to find the proper, sporty incentive.
Additionally, this not only jumps back and forth across time and segments. It also transforms the prototype of a crossover city car into the donor for a modernized second-generation Toyota MR2 sports car... As if we are back in 1996 all over again.
Naturally, it’s just wishful thinking to even imagine that Toyota would ever look at the Aygo X for inspiration towards the rumored spiritual successor of the fabled little two-seater (mid-engine) RWD sports car. And yet here it lays dormant on its digital side... looking properly cool, marvelously enticing, and perhaps even remotely (technically) feasible.
