Rotary-Powered Mazda RX-8 Gets a Digital Facelift, Sends Out Mazda6 Vibes

Ever since the demise of the RX-8 almost 10 years ago, Mazda has been rumored to launch a worthy successor to its rotary-powered sports car. They even went as far as previewing how such a model could look like with the beautiful RX-Vision Concept 7 photos



A coupe inspired by the looks of the show car has been supposedly previewed in a set of patent drawings. So does this mean that they are finally working on a production



We’d be tempted to say ‘yes’, but then again, we did so to just about every related rumor that has surfaced these past few years, and we still don’t have anything solid to work with. Nonetheless, we remain optimistic that Mazda will come up with a worthy rival to the likes of the Toyota Supra and Nissan Z. And so does



The renderings, shared by the artist on Behance, started up with the final generation of the RX-8, which has received the front end



