AMC Eagle Virtually Honors Crossover Tradition With SW Trackhawk Makeover

Sometimes it’s a bit odd for someone passionate about the 1980s and 1990s to entirely forget about a brand that retired to automotive Valhalla during his period of interest. At least this pixel master decided to do something to address the issue.
Jim, the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media is famous among car photoshop enthusiasts for his passion regarding (sometimes little known) wonders of the 1980s and 1990s. But it turns out some of his little obsessions (such as making everything a 454) or the recent love for modernized icons got in the way of messing “with any AMC cars.”
That recently changed and we are happy to report the first order of CGI business was to play with the quirky AMC Eagle. The compact four-wheel drive passenger car is (today) widely recognized as one of the automotive industry’s first crossover vehicles. It was produced between 1979 and late 1987 (1980-1988 model years) by American Motors Corporation and Chrysler in two-door hatchback, coupe, and convertible form, as well as a four-door sedan and station wagon.
We have no idea why Jim chose the most practical version of them all for his neat little virtual conversion. But it might have to do with the digital transformation into the AMC Eagle Trackhawk... Or the AMC “TrackEagle,” as one of his followers suggested afterward and the pixel master quickly agreed that “it’s definitely a better name.”
Designation conundrums aside, what we have here is probably the digital equivalent of a potential SW sleeper. Anyone seeing the AMC Eagle wagon on the road (if ever real, though we’re pretty sure it’s not going to happen) would probably discard it as another representative of the long-gone 1980s. But once the AMC would get going...
Well, let’s just say that some 6.2-liter supercharged V8 magic would happen, as the Eagle would sport the body of a vintage station wagon on top of the decidedly modern underpinnings of a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Sure, it sounds outrageous. But, after all, the Eagle did have 4x4 from the factory, right? And we have seen crazier stuff happen in the real world.
