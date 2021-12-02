5 2022 Ford Maverick Regular Cab With Long Bed Is Nothing More Than Wishful Thinking

Dreamy Caroll Shelby Build Is a Widebody Mustang GT500 Called “White Snake”

Everyone feels pensive from time to time. But when that happens with automotive-focused digital content creators, thoughts sometimes materialize . Virtually. And in this case, as a widebody “White Snake” build. 7 photos



I know I did. For example, it’s quite obvious that we are dealing with a tribute towards Shelby’s take on the S-197 II (the fifth generation, facelifted)



Additionally, it’s easy to tell of the Cobra connection, given the “White Snake” moniker. Or the fact that we are dealing with a



Anyway, my conundrum has to do with the timing. As far as I can tell, there is no Shelby anniversary going on right now. Carroll was born in January and unfortunately lost his life in May. His Shelby American company was also founded in August. So, what gives? And why the slightly non-contemporary S-197 II build?



Well, so many questions, so few description answers. But perhaps we should just let go of them and enjoy the dreamy build along with the author. After all, maybe he had a hidden reason for digitally splashing this feisty ruby-striped, white snake in a





By the way, don't ever try to follow the line of thought behind a pixel master's creation if not explicitly directed so. Especially if they do not explain. And just "slap" muscle car fans with a digitized widebody 'Stang called "White Snake." Because one might get some headaches trying to figure everything out.

I know I did. For example, it's quite obvious that we are dealing with a tribute towards Shelby's take on the S-197 II (the fifth generation, facelifted) Ford Mustang GT500 . It's also not hard to guess – since it's right there in the hashtags – that Czech virtual artist Rostislav Prokop (aka rostislav_prokop on social media) wanted to honor the great Carroll Shelby.

Additionally, it's easy to tell of the Cobra connection, given the "White Snake" moniker. Or the fact that we are dealing with a widebody aero kit and some neat enhancements that got perched on top of a Mustang GT500 to make it even more sneaky. Or is it snaky?

Anyway, my conundrum has to do with the timing. As far as I can tell, there is no Shelby anniversary going on right now. Carroll was born in January and unfortunately lost his life in May. His Shelby American company was also founded in August. So, what gives? And why the slightly non-contemporary S-197 II build?

Well, so many questions, so few description answers. But perhaps we should just let go of them and enjoy the dreamy build along with the author. After all, maybe he had a hidden reason for digitally splashing this feisty ruby-striped, white snake in a sunny environment . As such, and with the open road ahead of it looking eerily inviting, let's just imagine this 'Stang is getting ready to enjoy some feisty canyon carving.